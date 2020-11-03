The online education market is poised to grow by USD 247.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.
The report on the online education market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing advantages of online learning.
The online education market analysis includes the type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the online education market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The Online Education Market covers the following areas:
Online Education Market Sizing
Online Education Market Forecast
Online Education Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
2U Inc.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Coursera Inc.
edX Inc.
iTutorGroup
LinkedIn Corp.
McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
Pearson Plc
Udacity Inc.
Udemy Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by type
Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
2U Inc.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Coursera Inc.
edX Inc.
iTutorGroup
LinkedIn Corp.
McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
Pearson Plc
Udacity Inc.
Udemy Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
