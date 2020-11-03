?>
Global Online Education Market Worth USD 247.46 billion by 2024 – APAC Anticipated to Provide the Highest Revenue Generating Opportunities | Technavio

11/03/2020 | 08:46am EST

The online education market is poised to grow by USD 247.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005255/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Education Market 2020-2024 (Graphic Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Education Market 2020-2024 (Graphic Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the online education market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing advantages of online learning.

The online education market analysis includes the type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the online education market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The Online Education Market covers the following areas:

Online Education Market Sizing
Online Education Market Forecast
Online Education Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 2U Inc.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
  • Coursera Inc.
  • edX Inc.
  • iTutorGroup
  • LinkedIn Corp.
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Udacity Inc.
  • Udemy Inc.

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by type
  • Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 2U Inc.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
  • Coursera Inc.
  • edX Inc.
  • iTutorGroup
  • LinkedIn Corp.
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Udacity Inc.
  • Udemy Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

