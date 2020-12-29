Global Optical Biometry Devices Market Research 2020-2024 | Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

The optical biometry devices market is poised to grow by USD 48.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the optical biometry devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans.
The optical biometry devices market analysis includes the product, end-user, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the rising technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the optical biometry devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The optical biometry devices market covers the following areas:
Optical Biometry Devices Market Sizing
Optical Biometry Devices Market Forecast
Optical Biometry Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
Carl Zeiss AG
-
Menicon Co. Ltd.
-
Metall Zug AG
-
NIDEK Co. Ltd.
-
OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH
-
Optovue Inc.
-
Santec Corp.
-
Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Topcon Corp.
-
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
SS-OCT-based optical biometers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
OLCR-based optical biometers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
PCI-based optical biometers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
ASCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers – Demand led growth
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Carl Zeiss AG
-
Menicon Co. Ltd.
-
Metall Zug AG
-
NIDEK Co. Ltd.
-
OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH
-
Optovue Inc.
-
Santec Corp.
-
Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Topcon Corp.
-
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
