Global Optical Biometry Devices Market Research 2020-2024 | Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

12/29/2020 | 05:38pm EST
The optical biometry devices market is poised to grow by USD 48.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005443/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Biometry Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the optical biometry devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans.

The optical biometry devices market analysis includes the product, end-user, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the rising technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the optical biometry devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The optical biometry devices market covers the following areas:

Optical Biometry Devices Market Sizing

Optical Biometry Devices Market Forecast

Optical Biometry Devices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • Menicon Co. Ltd.
  • Metall Zug AG
  • NIDEK Co. Ltd.
  • OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH
  • Optovue Inc.
  • Santec Corp.
  • Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Topcon Corp.
  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • SS-OCT-based optical biometers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • OLCR-based optical biometers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PCI-based optical biometers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ASCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • Menicon Co. Ltd.
  • Metall Zug AG
  • NIDEK Co. Ltd.
  • OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH
  • Optovue Inc.
  • Santec Corp.
  • Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Topcon Corp.
  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
