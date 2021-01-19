Global Optical Microscopes Market to Grow by $ 557.96 Million During 2020-2024 | Integration of AI and Machine Learning to be Key Trend | Technavio

The optical microscopes market is poised to grow by USD 557.96 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Microscopes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the optical microscopes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations.
The optical microscopes market analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the integration of AI and machine learning into optical microscopes as one of the prime reasons driving the optical microscopes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The optical microscopes market covers the following areas:
Optical Microscopes Market Sizing
Optical Microscopes Market Forecast
Optical Microscopes Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
3B Scientific GmbH
ACCU-SCOPE Inc.
Bruker Corp.
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Danaher Corp.
KEYENCE Corp.
Meiji Techno Co. Ltd.
Nikon Corp.
Olympus Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Stereo microscopes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Inverted microscopes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Materials and semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Business strategies
Integration of AI and machine learning into optical microscopes
Growing research on optical microscopes
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
