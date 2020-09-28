Global Organic Wine Market Analysis With COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Consumer Staples Industry | Technavio

The organic wine market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. The market has witnessed a neutral impact due to the COVID-19 situation. The research analysts at Technavio expects the organic wine market to grow by USD 5.23 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of over 8%.
This press release features multimedia.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Wine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Organic Wine Market Segmentation Analysis by Product
-
Organic still wine
-
Organic sparkling wine
Organic still wine segment accounted for the largest organic wine market share. Still wine is one of the most widely consumed and easily available alcoholic drinks. These wines are produced by fermenting grape juice. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the organic wine market size.
Organic Wine Market Regional Analysis
-
The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).
-
40% of the growth will originate from the European region.
-
Factors such as the rise in the number of lounges and bars, owing to the increased spending during social gatherings. Additionally, the increased consumption of alcoholic beverages, such as wines and beers by women will significantly drive organic wine market growth in this region over the forecast period.
-
France, Itay, and Germany are the key markets for organic wine in Europe.
Organic Wine Market: Key Market Drivers
Organic wine market is expected to be driven by the health benefits of wine. One of the health benefits associated with the consumption of wine is that wine promotes longevity. It is estimated that the consumption of wine is likely to result in a 34% lower mortality rate compared to beer or spirit. Moreover, wine is believed to reduce the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Wine also helps in reducing the risk of colon cancer and it also slows down brain decline.
Rising Trend of Organic Wine Tourism will be a Key Market Trend
The rising trend of organic wine tourism is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Wine tourism helps consumers taste different varieties of exotic wines available and increase the volume sales of conventional and organic wines. Major vendors, such as InVivo and King Estate Winery, offer consumers wine tasting services. The organization of national and international wine festivals has played a major role in increasing revenue in the global sparkling red wine market. Moreover, the rising income of consumers, attractive travel destinations, and the growing consumption of wines have led to a steady growth in the global wine tourism market.
Organic Wine Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist organic wine market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the organic wine market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the organic wine market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic wine market vendors
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Organic still wine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Organic sparkling wine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Distribution channel
-
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Bronco Wine Co.
-
Casella Wines Pty. Ltd.
-
Emiliana Organic Vineyards
-
Harris Organic
-
Jackson Family Wines Inc.
-
King Estate Winery
-
The Organic Wine Co.
-
The Wine Group LLC
-
Union InVivo
-
Vina Concha y Toro SA
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
