Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market to Surpass US$ 1200.8 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global orthopedic power tools market is estimated to be valued at US$ 943.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market:

Rising incidence of spinal injuries and increasing geriatric population susceptible to pain and neurological disorders are the factors that are expected to drive the orthopedic power tools market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet of 2018, globally around 37.3 million individuals suffered from chronic skeletal disorders and required medical attention. Moreover, according to the same source, road accidents cause around 20 to 50 million injuries leading to chronic injuries to bones and may cause bone fractures in individuals annually, across the globe.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global orthopedic power tools market over the forecast period, owing to rising number of arthroscopic knee surgery in the region. For instance, according to the US National Library of Medicine Report Published in 2018, annual number of arthroscopic knee surgeries is estimated to be around 1.77 million in the U.S.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global orthopedic power tools market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period, owing to rising product launches and product approvals by key players. For instance, in 2018, Stryker Corporation, a medical device company launched Stryker F1 small bone power system, the system provides high precision to orthopedic surgeons with attractive features such as cordless power tool, lightweight power solution for extremely difficult orthopedic procedures.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global orthopedic power tool market include De Soutter Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aygün Surgical Instruments Co., Inc, Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Exactech, Inc, ERMIS MedTech GmbH, NOUVAG AG, Medical Bees GmbH, IMEDICOM Co., Ltd, Adeor Medical AG, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd, and Allotech Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Product Type : Large Bone Orthopedic Power tools Small Bone Orthopedic Power tools High Speed Bone Orthopedic Power tools Orthopedic Reamers

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Technology : Electric Powered Systems Battery Operated Powered Systems Pneumatic Powered System

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By End User: Orthopedic Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



