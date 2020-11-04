Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market to Surpass US$ 1200.8 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:21am EST

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global orthopedic power tools market is estimated to be valued at US$ 943.8 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market:

Rising incidence of spinal injuries and increasing geriatric population susceptible to pain and neurological disorders are the factors that are expected to drive the orthopedic power tools market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet of 2018, globally around 37.3 million individuals suffered from chronic skeletal disorders and required medical attention. Moreover, according to the same source, road accidents cause around 20 to 50 million injuries leading to chronic injuries to bones and may cause bone fractures in individuals annually, across the globe.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global orthopedic power tools market over the forecast period, owing to rising number of arthroscopic knee surgery in the region. For instance, according to the US National Library of Medicine Report Published in 2018, annual number of arthroscopic knee surgeries is estimated to be around 1.77 million in the U.S.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1161

Key Market Takeaways:

The global orthopedic power tools market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period, owing to rising product launches and product approvals by key players. For instance, in 2018, Stryker Corporation, a medical device company launched Stryker F1 small bone power system, the system provides high precision to orthopedic surgeons with attractive features such as cordless power tool, lightweight power solution for extremely difficult orthopedic procedures.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global orthopedic power tool market include De Soutter Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aygün Surgical Instruments Co., Inc, Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Exactech, Inc, ERMIS MedTech GmbH, NOUVAG AG, Medical Bees GmbH, IMEDICOM Co., Ltd, Adeor Medical AG, Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd, and Allotech Co.,Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1161

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Product Type :
    • Large Bone Orthopedic Power tools
    • Small Bone Orthopedic Power tools
    • High Speed Bone Orthopedic Power tools
    • Orthopedic Reamers
  • Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Technology :
    • Electric Powered Systems
    • Battery Operated Powered Systems
    • Pneumatic Powered System
  • Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By End User:
    • Orthopedic Hospitals
    • Orthopedic Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market, By Region:
    • North America
      • By Country:
        • U.S.
        • Canada
    • Latin America
      • By Country:
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Argentina
        • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • By Country:
        • Germany
        • U.K.
        • France
        • Italy
        • Spain
        • Russia
        • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • By Country:
        • China
        • India
        • Japan
        • Australia
        • South Korea
        • ASEAN
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • By Country:
        • GCC
        • Israel
        • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • By Country/Region:
        • South Africa
        • Central Africa
        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Report:

Orthopedic Devices Market, By Product Type (Hip Orthopedic Devices, Knee Orthopedic Devices, Spine Orthopedic Devices, Shoulder Orthopedic Devices, Elbow Orthopedic Devices, Foot and Ankle Orthopedic Devices, CMF Orthopedic Devices Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/orthopedic-devices-market-3946

Rigid Knee Braces Market, By Type (Prophylactic Braces, Functional Braces, Rehabilitative Braces, and Unloader Braces), By Application (Arthritis, Tendonitis, Knee Ligament Injury, Athletic Activity, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Orthopedic Centers, and Rehabilitation Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/rigid-knee-braces-market-3934

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aBiogen Alzheimer's drug gets U.S. FDA staff's backing ahead approval meeting
RE
10:41aU.S. private payrolls growth slows; trade deficit narrows
RE
10:41aBANK OF AMERICA : Thinking about buying stock in Bank of America, Digirad Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla, or AbbVie?
PR
10:41aWENDEL : Stahl presentation - Huub van Beijeren
PU
10:41aUNITEDHEALTH : Should you invest in Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UnitedHealth Group, or Nvidia?
PR
10:41aMR PRICE : Trading statement for the 26 weeks ended 26 september 2020
PU
10:41aMonetary Policy Decisions
PU
10:41aONCOPEPTIDES : Announces that New Data for Melflufen is Accepted for Presentation at the Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting
PU
10:41aMICROPOLE : announces the nomination of Muriel Huriot to the position of Director of Transformation & Customer Experience
PU
10:41aINTACT FINANCIAL : Q3 20202 Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group