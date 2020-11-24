Global Output Management Software Market 2020-2024: Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast | Technavio

The output management software market is expected to grow by USD 7.10 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The increased use in healthcare industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing concerns over data security will hamper the market growth.

Output Management Software Market: End-user Landscape

Output management software is used for document scanning and management, optical character recognition (OCR), and forms processing solutions in the BFSI sector. The software helps to achieve better security, reduction in cost, and improved traceability. BFSI can also attain a better green footprint through a reduction in paper consumption. These advantages are expected to boost the adoption of output management software in the BFSI sector.

Output Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growth in the BFSI sector, the increasing use of output management software to digitize the workflow and to abide by the required regulatory compliances, and the rising number of SMEs that are employing output management systems will significantly drive output management software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 39% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for output management software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Broadcom Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Kofax Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

Levi, Ray & Shoup Inc.

Lexmark International Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Rochester Software Associates Inc.

