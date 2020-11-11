Log in
Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

11/11/2020 | 09:41am EST

The packaged rice snacks market is expected to grow by USD 6.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005468/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The health benefits of packaged rice snacks are one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/packaged-rice-snacks-market-industry-analysis

Packaged Rice Snacks Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product landscape, the rice cakes segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 91% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Japan, China, and India are the key markets for Packaged Rice Snacks in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Element Snacks Inc.
  • Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Lundberg Family Farms
  • Mars Inc.
  • Nishimoto Co. Ltd.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Ricegrowers Ltd.
  • SanoRice Holding BV
  • Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rice crackers, cookies, and biscuits - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Vendor expansions in global packaged rice snacks market
  • Increasing consumption of plant-based diets
  • Government initiatives to increase rice production

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Element Snacks Inc.
  • Kameda Seika Co. Ltd.
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Lundberg Family Farms
  • Mars Inc.
  • Nishimoto Co. Ltd.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Ricegrowers Ltd.
  • SanoRice Holding BV
  • Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
