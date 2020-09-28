Log in
Global Partners Consulting: First Complimentary Stock Valuation Calculator Focusing on South East Asia Region Has Been Launched

09/28/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

Developed by a Southeast Asia-focused M&A Firm and CPA

Global Partners Consulting Pte. Ltd. (“GPC”) (Head office: Singapore, Managing Director: Zenta Nishida) and its subsidiary GPC Gateway Pte. Ltd. launched on September 29, 2020, a complimentary stock valuation calculator specialized for Southeast Asian companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005800/en/

Valuation Report

Free diagnostic tool that provides result in just 5 minutes

Traditionally, the stock valuation process has been complex and expensive for unlisted companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as it requires specialized financial skills and knowledge.
In particular, for Southeast Asian cross-border M&A, for which demand has been increasing in recent years, there have been challenges to obtain proper date for the stock valuation and perform the valuation using several assumptions which were determined on the professional judgement.
In response to this, we have launched a free online diagnostic tool that can provide results in just five minutes as a first step in understanding your company's value when considering a cross-border M&A.

This tool will help everyone recognize the value of a company, which is useful in considering business and financial strategies. We also hope that this valuation tool will serve as a bridge of communication between investors and managements of companies.

Jointly developed by a Southeast Asia-focused M&A firm and a CPA

GPC has been in operation for 10 years and has been involved in numerous Southeast Asian M&A transactions as a cross-border M&A firm focusing on Japan and Southeast Asia. This tool is based on the knowledge of a professional M&A firm specializing in Southeast Asia and supervised by a Japanese CPA specializing in Southeast Asian corporate valuation.

Easy 3 steps to receive the Stock Valuation Report
1. Key in 20 fields for Target Company
2. Get the simple result on the stock valuation calculator
3. Receive email with Preliminary Stock Valuation Report

Valuation Tool URL
https://www.gpc-gr.com/valuation/

The initial version is focused on valuing stocks of companies in Singapore and Malaysia, and we plan to develop a version for other south east Asian countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia, where demand is similarly high.

About GPC Group
GPC’s Corporate Finance service provides a comprehensive and intimate knowledge in our Cross-Border M&A Advisory services across all industry sectors. We differentiate ourselves by focusing our M&A advisory services in serving sellers or local business owners in Southeast Asia.
https://www.gpc-gr.com/ma/detail.php?seq=1


© Business Wire 2020
