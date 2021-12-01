Global Payments Leader, Credorax, Rebrands As ‘Finaro'

Leading smart payments provider and merchant acquiring bank, Credorax, has today announced its new company identity, Finaro.

Focusing on its core pillars of creating multi-dimensional solutions to simplify payments and going the extra mile for its merchants, Finaro empowers global commerce by providing the ideal solution for cross-border businesses with its cutting-edge technology and superior support.

The news of the rebranding bookends a strong 2021, with Finaro’s impressive 40% Year-on-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate. Founded in 2009, the company currently employs over 350 people, and is based in Israel and Malta, with presence in China Mainland, Hong Kong, the United States and across Europe.

Credorax has already been proven as a payments provider that facilitates its merchants’ growth and with the global fintech industry expected to skyrocket to $190bn by 2026, this rapidly accelerating trajectory creates the perfect environment for Finaro’s new brand to establish itself as a strong player amongst its peers. This huge growth in fintech has seen cross-border sales take more than a quarter of the entire ecommerce marketplace in Europe, highlighting the significance of a provider that can make multidimensional payments brilliantly simple.

Finaro serves over 5000 merchants around the world and in a wide variety of industries, including retail, digital goods and services, travel, hospitality, and mobility. Kiwi.com, Air Baltic, Wolt, Payrexx, Revolut, Go2Mobile and Hero Gaming are among its customers and across all verticals the trend is similar: all merchants are operating within very competitive markets and they are required to create perfect customer experiences. Led by a team of payments experts and solution-creators, Finaro is committed to absorbing the immense complexity of payments and delivering simplicity, so merchants are free to pursue their ambition, knowing they are covered.

“Our company success has always been built on our in-house, cutting-edge full stack platform as well as strong customer relationships, and constant product innovation. Our passionate team of solutions-creators with a can-do approach enable us to create brilliantly simple payment solutions for our merchants, said Igal Rotem, Chief Executive Officer for Finaro.

“Our evolution from Credorax to Finaro reflects the revolution our business has undertaken since joining the payments world 15 years ago and our rebranding is the next step in our growth as a company and on our path towards realizing our vision of commerce, untethered. I’m incredibly proud reveal our new brand identity as Finaro,” Igal continued.

“We came into this industry with a fresh view because we saw obstacles that needed getting beyond, and that’s what we have been doing ever since,” commented Moshe Selfin, Chief Operating & Chief Technology Officer for Finaro. “We pioneered a multidimensional approach to payments that untangles even the most wicked problems in the payments space, paving the way for new and exciting possibilities and giving our merchants a meaningful competitive advantage.”

“Branding is much more than just colours, logos and slogans - it’s about the essence of our company and how we are presented to the world externally. When developing our new brand Finaro, we crystalized our essence, and it was critical to establish our identity as a company that cares about its customers and can deliver the outstanding,” explains Achiya Fried, Chief Commercial Officer of Finaro, “We go the extra mile in flexibility and we co-create solutions with our clients, by providing cutting edge, multidimensional payments solutions, that untangle the complexity of payments. Our new brand, Finaro, reflects just that."

About Finaro

Finaro is a global cross-border payment provider empowering international commerce through brilliantly simple payments. Our passionate team, exceptional tech capabilities, product innovation, and customer-centric approach enables us to simplify complexity and create multidimensional solutions that generate growth and enable peace of mind for our merchants. To learn more, visit www.finaro.com.

