Global Peracetic Acid Market by End-User (food and beverages, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) |COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the peracetic acid (PAA) market and it is poised to grow by USD 320.72 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This Report Addresses:

The market size from 2020-2024

Expected market growth until 2024

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics

Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players

Frequently Asked Questions-

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing demand for PAA in APAC is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 8%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 320.72 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Christeyns NV, Ecolab Inc., Enviro Tech International Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SEITZ GmbH, and Solvay SA. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Increasing demand for wastewater treatment is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the rising health concerns due to extensive use of PAA will restrain market growth.

How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 41% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Christeyns NV, Ecolab Inc., Enviro Tech International Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SEITZ GmbH, and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for wastewater treatment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Peracetic Acid Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Peracetic Acid Market is segmented as below:

End user Food and Beverages Wastewater Treatment Pulp and Paper Healthcare Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



Peracetic Acid Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The peracetic acid market report covers the following areas:

Peracetic Acid Market Size

Peracetic Acid Market Trends

Peracetic Acid Market Analysis

This study identifies growing demand for PAA in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the peracetic acid market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Peracetic Acid Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist peracetic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the peracetic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the peracetic acid market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of peracetic acid market vendors

