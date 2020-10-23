Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Phenolic Resin Market with Highlights on the Impact of COVID-19, 2020-2024 | Advantages of Phenolic Resins to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

The phenolic resin market is expected to grow by USD 4.56 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the phenolic resin market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005395/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phenolic Resin Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Phenolic Resin Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The phenolic resin market will witness Neutral and At par impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

Enterprises will go through Respond, Recover and Renew phases. Download free report sample

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Phenolic Resin Market Participants:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates its business under specialty ingredients and intermediates and solvents segments. The company manufactures phenolic resins under the brand name Arofene phenolic resins, which are used as media saturants, providing heat and water resistance as well as other specialized properties. These are also used as prepreg resins for laminating applications, base resins or fortifiers, and as adhesives or resin used to adhere sizing to paper in abrasive applications.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business under seven segments, which include chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care, agricultural solutions, and other. The company manufactures phenolic resin under the brand name Koresin. This branded product is a process aid for premium tire manufacturing. Apart from car and truck tires, this product is also used to manufacture aircraft tires and agricultural vehicle tires. Other applications include abrasion-resistant belt conveyors that are used in heavy loads

DIC Corp.

DIC Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely packaging & graphic, color & display, and functional products. The company manufactures phenolic resins that are used as adhesives, binders, and reinforcement agents for various base materials.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/ phenolic resin market-industry-analysis

Phenolic Resin Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Phenolic Resin is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Resol
    • Novoloc
    • Others
  • Application
    • Wood adhesives
    • Molding
    • Laminates
    • Insulation
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

The phenolic resin market is driven by the advantages of phenolic resins. In addition, other factors such as growing building and construction activities is expected to trigger phenolic resin market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of Phenolic Resin Market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44737

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:15aDAIYA HEALTHCARE : Makes Big Waves in the Aloha State
BU
12:56aCroatia's Istria region producing some of the world's best olive oil, say experts
RE
12:55aTHAI UNION PUBLIC : Urges Global Cooperation to Tackle Climate Change on United Nations Day
PU
12:50aJACK MA : Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says
RE
12:35aAnt IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says
RE
12:16aTo Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is -2-
DJ
12:16aTo Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is Bonding With Its Biggest Competitors
DJ
12:07aRyanair, easyJet and others offer refunds after watchdog inquiry
RE
10/24Restoration Along Oregon's John Day River at Longview Ranch
BU
10/23ASTRAZENECA : says its Oxford vaccine deal allows it to add up to 20% of manufacturing costs
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps
2ALPHABET INC. : U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app stores
3IROBOT CORPORATION : THE PANDEMIC SHOPPING LIST: Dolls, detergent and campers
4AIRBUS SE : ANALYSIS: Airbus moves to speed output, but keeps one foot on brake
5Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group