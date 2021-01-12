Global Plant-Based Meat Market - Featuring Beyond Meat Inc., Gathered Foods Corp., and Impossible Foods Inc. Among Others - Technavio

The plant-based meat market is poised to grow by USD 3.17 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plant-Based Meat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the plant-based meat market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches.

The plant-based meat market analysis includes Type segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growth of private label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based meat market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The plant-based meat market covers the following areas:

Plant-Based Meat Market Sizing

Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast

Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Beyond Meat Inc.

Gathered Foods Corp.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Monde Nissin Corp.

Moving Mountains Foods

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Tofurky Co. Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Unilever Group.

Global Duck Meat Market: The duck meat market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.31 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Global Pork Meat Market: The pork meat market size has the potential to grow by 16.29 million tons during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Plant-based beef - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plant-based chicken - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plant-based pork - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships

Growth of private label brands

Celebrity endorsement

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Gathered Foods Corp.

Impossible Foods, Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

Monde Nissin Corp.

Moving Mountains Foods

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Tofurky Co. Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Unilever Group

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

