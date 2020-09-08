Global Plasma Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 573.04 Million by End of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global plasma therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 226.13 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Plasma Therapy Market:

Companies are involved in inorganic strategies such as collaboration and partnerships to develop a treatment for the coronavirus. For instance, on 6th April 2020, companies such as Octapharma, CSL, Takeda, BPL, Biotest and LFB collaborated for the development of plasma derived anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune immunoglobulin medicine, which has the potential to treat patients infected by the coronavirus. Such collaborations is expected to spur the global plasma therapy market growth during the forecast period.

Companies are engaged in inorganic activities such as acquisitions for expanding their facilities as well as product portfolio, which is expected to facilitate the global plasma therapy market growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 20th July 2020, Grifols, S.A. entered an agreement for acquisition of GC Pharma Group’s Montreal-based plasma fractionation facility and two purification facilities, along with 11 U.S.-based plasma collection centers for US$ 460 million.

Moreover, market players are involved in expansion of their product portfolio to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, on 9th June 2020, Grifols, S.A., has invested US$ $351.6 million for building a specialized blood plasma facility. The company is also building a US$ 120 million purification and filling facility in Clayton, Australia, that will mainly produce immune globulin and factor VIII protein therapies. The three-story, 150,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to begin operating in 2022. Such facility expansions are expected to increase the manufacturing capacity of the company and drive growth of the global plasma therapy market during the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global plasma therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1 % during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to product launches by players during the forecast period. For instance, on 17th June 2020, Bio Products Laboratory USA launched plasma therapies for treatment of multiple severe conditions. The company launched Albuminex 5% and Albuminex 25%, which will be used for the treatment of six different conditions such as hypovolemia, ascites, hypoalbuminemia, acute nephrosis, acute respiratory distress syndrome and cardiopulmonary bypass. Furthermore, Bio Products Laboratory USA, is also focusing on developing plasma therapies for coronavirus infected patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global plasma therapy market are Octapharma AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A, Grifols, S.A., CSL, Biotest AG., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., DePuy Synthes, Regen Lab SA, LFB SA, Immunotek Bio Centers.

Market Segmentation:

Global Plasma Therapy Market, By Type:

Pure PRP

Leucocyte-rich PRP

Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF)

Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

Global Plasma Therapy Market, By Application:

Infectious Diseases

Dental

Nerve Injury

Cardiac Muscle Injury

Other Applications

Global Plasma Therapy Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Global Plasma Therapy Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



