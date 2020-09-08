Log in
Global Plasma Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 573.04 Million by End of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

09/08/2020 | 09:21am EDT

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global plasma therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 226.13 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Plasma Therapy Market:

Companies are involved in inorganic strategies such as collaboration and partnerships to develop a treatment for the coronavirus. For instance, on 6th April 2020, companies such as Octapharma, CSL, Takeda, BPL, Biotest and LFB collaborated for the development of plasma derived anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal hyperimmune immunoglobulin medicine, which has the potential to treat patients infected by the coronavirus. Such collaborations is expected to spur the global plasma therapy market growth during the forecast period.

Companies are engaged in inorganic activities such as acquisitions for expanding their facilities as well as product portfolio, which is expected to facilitate the global plasma therapy market growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 20th July 2020, Grifols, S.A. entered an agreement for acquisition of GC Pharma Group’s Montreal-based plasma fractionation facility and two purification facilities, along with 11 U.S.-based plasma collection centers for US$ 460 million.

Moreover, market players are involved in expansion of their product portfolio to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, on 9th June 2020, Grifols, S.A., has invested US$ $351.6 million for building a specialized blood plasma facility. The company is also building a US$ 120 million purification and filling facility in Clayton, Australia, that will mainly produce immune globulin and factor VIII protein therapies. The three-story, 150,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to begin operating in 2022. Such facility expansions are expected to increase the manufacturing capacity of the company and drive growth of the global plasma therapy market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4155

Key Market Takeaways:

The global plasma therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1 % during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to product launches by players during the forecast period. For instance, on 17th June 2020, Bio Products Laboratory USA launched plasma therapies for treatment of multiple severe conditions. The company launched Albuminex 5% and Albuminex 25%, which will be used for the treatment of six different conditions such as hypovolemia, ascites, hypoalbuminemia, acute nephrosis, acute respiratory distress syndrome and cardiopulmonary bypass. Furthermore, Bio Products Laboratory USA, is also focusing on developing plasma therapies for coronavirus infected patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global plasma therapy market are Octapharma AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A, Grifols, S.A., CSL, Biotest AG., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., DePuy Synthes, Regen Lab SA, LFB SA, Immunotek Bio Centers.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4155

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Plasma Therapy Market, By Type:
  • Pure PRP
  • Leucocyte-rich PRP
  • Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF)
  • Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)
  • Global Plasma Therapy Market, By Application:
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Dental
  • Nerve Injury
  • Cardiac Muscle Injury
  • Other Applications
  • Global Plasma Therapy Market, By End User:
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Research Institutes
  • Others
  • Global Plasma Therapy Market, By Region:
    • North America
      • By Country:
        • U.S.
        • Canada
    • Europe
      • By Country:
        • U.K.
        • Germany
        • Italy
        • Spain
        • France
        • Russia
        • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • By Country:
        • Australia
        • India
        • China
        • Japan
        • ASEAN
        • South Korea
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
      • By Country:
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Argentina
        • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East
      • By Country:
        • GCC
        • Israel
        • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • By Country/Region:
        • South Africa
        • Central Africa
        • North Africa

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
