Global Ports Holding PLC Raises Strategic Financing from Sixth Street to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Pursue Growth Opportunities

05/24/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, and affiliates of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, today announced that they have entered into a $261 million financing arrangement. This new investment from Sixth Street will strengthen GPH’s balance sheet and provide flexible growth capital for GPH to pursue expansion opportunities at a dynamic juncture in the global cruise industry.

“As the world’s largest independent cruise port operator, this timely capital raise reinforces our position as the market leader and gives us the financial flexibility to take advantage of growth opportunities with the resumption of cruising,” said H. Emre Sayın, CEO of Global Ports Holding Plc. “We appreciate Sixth Street providing us with financing certainty at an important moment for the global cruise industry, and we look forward to using this capital to continue to expand our business.”

“GPH operates ports in some of the most important cruise hubs in the Caribbean and Mediterranean and benefits from real scale across the world’s major cruise destinations,” said Michael Griffin, Partner at Sixth Street and head of the Specialty Lending team in Europe. “We believe GPH is well-positioned to continue to grow its long-term relationships in key markets as the cruise industry and the local economies that depend on it begin to recover.”

The transaction is expected to close in June 2021.

About Global Ports Holding Plc

Global Ports Holding Plc is the world's largest independent cruise port operator with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Asia-Pacific regions. GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator with a diversified portfolio of cruise and commercial ports. As an independent cruise port operator, the group holds a unique position in the cruise port landscape, operating 20 ports in 13 countries.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management and more than 300 team members across nine global locations. Sixth Street operates as one global team using its flexible, long-term capital, cross-platform approach, and data-enabled capabilities to pursue thematic opportunities and provide solutions for companies across all stages of growth. Sixth Street operates nine diversified, collaborative investment platforms: TAO, Growth, Specialty Lending, Fundamental Strategies, Infrastructure, Opportunities, Insurance, Agriculture, and Credit Market Strategies. The Specialty Lending team based in London focuses on providing flexible capital and creative financing solutions for leading European companies. For more information about Sixth Street’s Specialty Lending business in Europe, visit www.sixthstreet.com/sle or follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.


