Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market- Featuring adeor medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and CONMED Corp. Among Others | Technavio

The powered surgical instruments market is poised to grow by USD 351.96 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the powered surgical instruments market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for MI surgical techniques.

The powered surgical instruments market analysis includes Product segment, End-user segment, and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growing technological advancements fuel the market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the powered surgical instruments market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The powered surgical instruments market covers the following areas:

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Sizing

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Forecast

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

adeor medical AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC

Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Electric-powered surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Battery-powered surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pneumatic surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Orthopedic surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dental surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ASCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

