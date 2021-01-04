Log in
Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market- Featuring adeor medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and CONMED Corp. Among Others | Technavio

01/04/2021 | 02:23am EST
The powered surgical instruments market is poised to grow by USD 351.96 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210103005042/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)



Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the powered surgical instruments market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for MI surgical techniques.

The powered surgical instruments market analysis includes Product segment, End-user segment, and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growing technological advancements fuel the market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the powered surgical instruments market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The powered surgical instruments market covers the following areas:

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Sizing

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Forecast

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • adeor medical AG
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • CONMED Corp.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC
  • Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market: The cosmetic surgery market size has the potential to grow by USD 11.24 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Laser-Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis Surgery Market: The laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery market size has the potential to grow by USD 375.04 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Electric-powered surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Battery-powered surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pneumatic surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Orthopedic surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dental surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ASCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • adeor medical AG
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • CONMED Corp.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC
  • Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
