Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market to Surpass US$ 3.5 Billion by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 09:43am EDT

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global proton pump inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market:

Increasing number of product approvals of proton pump inhibitors by key companies for treatment of heartburn, hyperacidity and GERD is expected to drive growth of the proton pump inhibitors market. For instance, in March 2020, Cipla Limited, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, received approval for the generic Esomeprazole for oral suspension by US Food Drug and Administration for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease in adults.

Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations for development of novel medications for treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases. These factors are expected to drive the global proton pump inhibitor market growth. For instance, in May 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and Frazier Healthcare Partners, a privately held equity firm, launched a biopharmaceutical company called Phathom Pharmaceuticals to focus on medical therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases related to acid in the U.S. and Europe.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to product approvals and launches, which is expected to drive growth of the proton pump inhibitors market in Asia Pacific. For instance, in July 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, a privately-held pharmaceutical companies of India, launched Esiloc (esomeprazole) oral tablets for treatment of hyperacidity and drug induced gastritis.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4225

Key Market Takeaways:

The global proton pump inhibitors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period owing to product launches. For instance, in March 2020, RedHill Biopharma Ltd (ADR), a specialty bio-pharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases, launched Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin) delayed released tablets for treatment of infections caused by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) in adults.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global proton pump inhibitors market are AstraZeneca PLC/AB, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd, Santarus, Inc., Wyeth, LLC, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi S.A, Aurobindo Pharma, Perrigo Company plc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd (ADR) and Cipla Limited.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4225

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Proton Pump Inhibitor Market, By Type:
    • Omeprazole
    • Pantaprazole
    • Rabeprazole
    • Dexlansoprazole
    • lansoprazole
    • Others
  • Global Proton Pump Inhibitor Market, By Disease Indication:
    • Ulcers
    • Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
    • Others
  • Global Proton Pump Inhibitor Market, By Distribution Channel:
    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Others
  • Global Proton Pump Inhibitor Market, By Region:
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • Central Africa
      • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Report:

Neurofibromatosis Treatment Drugs Market, by Disease Type (Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1) and Neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2), and Schwannomatosis), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/neurofibromatosis-treatment-drugs-market-4188

U.S. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market, By Drug Type (Cyclosporine, Omega-3 supplements, Antibacterial Eye Drops, Steroids, AZR MD 001, TP 03, NOV03 (Novatears), and HY02–Minocycline), By Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), and By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2030

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/us-meibomian-gland-dysfunction-market-4186

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aZWIPE AS : - Registration of share capital increase
AQ
10:02aTWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND : Virtual Update 20.10.2020
PR
10:02aRCL INVESTOR ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
BU
10:02aCASPER SLEEP INC. : to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 16
BU
10:01aHuawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
RE
10:01aS.Africa faces fiscal crisis without serious measures, finance minister says
RE
10:01aTSX at one-month high on strong employment data, commodity gains
RE
10:01aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : to launch all-female lineup of virtual music events starting October 20
AQ
10:01aZWIPE AS : - Registration of share capital increase
AQ
10:01aBIOUTAH : Announces Headline Speakers for the 2020 Virtual Utah Life Sciences Summit
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
3BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
4Stocks up as blue wave hopes lift U.S. stimulus bets
5EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group