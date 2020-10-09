Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market to Surpass US$ 3.5 Billion by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global proton pump inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market:

Increasing number of product approvals of proton pump inhibitors by key companies for treatment of heartburn, hyperacidity and GERD is expected to drive growth of the proton pump inhibitors market. For instance, in March 2020, Cipla Limited, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, received approval for the generic Esomeprazole for oral suspension by US Food Drug and Administration for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease in adults.

Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations for development of novel medications for treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases. These factors are expected to drive the global proton pump inhibitor market growth. For instance, in May 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and Frazier Healthcare Partners, a privately held equity firm, launched a biopharmaceutical company called Phathom Pharmaceuticals to focus on medical therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases related to acid in the U.S. and Europe.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to product approvals and launches, which is expected to drive growth of the proton pump inhibitors market in Asia Pacific. For instance, in July 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, a privately-held pharmaceutical companies of India, launched Esiloc (esomeprazole) oral tablets for treatment of hyperacidity and drug induced gastritis.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global proton pump inhibitors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period owing to product launches. For instance, in March 2020, RedHill Biopharma Ltd (ADR), a specialty bio-pharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases, launched Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin) delayed released tablets for treatment of infections caused by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) in adults.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global proton pump inhibitors market are AstraZeneca PLC/AB, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd, Santarus, Inc., Wyeth, LLC, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi S.A, Aurobindo Pharma, Perrigo Company plc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd (ADR) and Cipla Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Global Proton Pump Inhibitor Market, By Type: Omeprazole Pantaprazole Rabeprazole Dexlansoprazole lansoprazole Others

Global Proton Pump Inhibitor Market, By Disease Indication: Ulcers Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Others

Global Proton Pump Inhibitor Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others

Global Proton Pump Inhibitor Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



