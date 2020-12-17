Global Pulse Oximetry Market to Grow by $ 891.28 Million During 2020-2024 | 45% Growth to Come From North America | Technavio

The pulse oximetry market is poised to grow by USD 891.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the pulse oximetry market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases.

The pulse oximetry market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for wireless pulse oximeters as one of the prime reasons driving the pulse oximetry market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pulse oximetry market covers the following areas:

Pulse Oximetry Market Sizing

Pulse Oximetry Market Forecast

Pulse Oximetry Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Handheld pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fingertip pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wrist-worn pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals and clinics

Alternative care settings

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nonin Medical Inc.

SCHILLER AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smiths Medical Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

