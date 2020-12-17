Log in
Global Pulse Oximetry Market to Grow by $ 891.28 Million During 2020-2024 | 45% Growth to Come From North America | Technavio

12/17/2020 | 06:02am EST
The pulse oximetry market is poised to grow by USD 891.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005123/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pulse Oximetry Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report on the pulse oximetry market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases.

The pulse oximetry market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for wireless pulse oximeters as one of the prime reasons driving the pulse oximetry market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pulse oximetry market covers the following areas:

Pulse Oximetry Market Sizing

Pulse Oximetry Market Forecast

Pulse Oximetry Market Analysis

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Companies Mentioned

  • General Electric Co.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Masimo Corp.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nihon Kohden Corp.
  • Nonin Medical Inc.
  • SCHILLER AG
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Smiths Medical Inc.
  • Vyaire Medical Inc. 

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market - Global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is segmented by product (CPET systems, stress ECG, SPECT systems, stress blood pressure monitors, and pulse oximeters) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Home Healthcare Market - Global home healthcare market is segmented by type (products, services, and solutions), application (medical treatment and preventive healthcare), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Handheld pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fingertip pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Wrist-worn pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Hospitals and clinics
  • Alternative care settings

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • General Electric Co.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Masimo Corp.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nihon Kohden Corp.
  • Nonin Medical Inc.
  • SCHILLER AG
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Smiths Medical Inc.
  • Vyaire Medical Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
