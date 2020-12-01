Global Pyrogen Testing Market to Surpass US$ 2,220.5 Million by the end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pyrogen testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 979.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pyrogen Testing Market:

Key trends in the global pyrogen testing market include rising number of surgical procedures, increasing product launches and approvals, and increasing merger, acquisitions, and partnerships by market players.

Market players are focusing on obtaining approvals from regulatory authorities for various drugs, which have been developed by advanced pyrogen tests, in order to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen the market presence, which is expected to drive growth of the pyrogen testing market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, Lonza Group announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Eli Lilly’s Emgality (galcanezumab) by the, which was developed using the recombinant Factor C (rFC) assay instead of traditional Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) - based methods.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on adopting various inorganic strategies such as mergers and partnerships to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Lonza Sales AG announced a strategic partnership with Sanquin Reagents B.V., a company which develops and manufactures advanced transfusion pharmaceutical products and provides a multitude of diagnostic reagents and services for blood transfusion and immunology, for the commercialization of a range of specialized reagents required for the Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) for pyrogen testing of medical devices and parenteral pharmaceuticals.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/243

Key Market Takeaways:

The global pyrogen testing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing mergers and acquisitions by market players. For instance, in June 2016, bioMérieux announced the acquisition of Hyglos, a Germany-based company, which focuses on detection of endotoxins.

Among region, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global pyrogen testing market over the forecast period, owing to high presence of key players such as Merck and Lonza Group, and increasing mergers and acquisitions by theses market players in the region. For instance, in January 2017, Merck acquired BioControl System Inc. with a strategy to penetrate in food and beverage space and strengthen its portfolio in food pathogen testing.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global pyrogen testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Associates of Cape Cod Inc., Charles River Laboratories Inc., GenScript, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc., bioMérieux, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc., Sanquin, Ellab A/S, and Pyrostar.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/243

Market Segmentation:

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, By Test Type: Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test TAL Test Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) Rabbit Pyrogen Test (RPT) Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC)

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, By Product Type: Instruments Kits Reagents

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Food and Beverages Companies Others

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Report:

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market, By Test Type (Pap Smear Test Procedure, Colposcopy Procedure, ECC Procedures), By Age Group (Age 20 - 40, Age above 40), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/cervical-cancer-diagnostic-tests-market-3994

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005537/en/