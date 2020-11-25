Log in
Global Recorded Music Market Will Grow Due To The Constant Technological Advancement | Technavio

11/25/2020 | 05:48pm EST
The recorded music market is expected to grow by USD 10.56 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005663/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recorded Music Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recorded Music Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing adoption of digital music is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as illegal downloads and piracy will hamper the market growth.

Recorded Music Market: Type Landscape

By type, digital recorded music segment will show a major growth during the forecast period.

Recorded Music Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Japan and South Korea are the key markets for Recorded Music in APAC.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Stock Music Market by License Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The stock music market size has the potential to grow by USD 275.89 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in the year-over-year growth.

Music and Video Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The music and video market size has the potential to grow by USD 137.93 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

  • Beggars Group
  • Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
  • DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD.
  • Kodansha Advanced Media LLC
  • Master Music Ltd.
  • Naxos Digital Services Ltd.
  • PSI Capital Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Vivendi SA
  • Warner Music Group Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Digital - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Physical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beggars Group
  • Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
  • DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD.
  • Kodansha Advanced Media LLC
  • Master Music Ltd.
  • Naxos Digital Services Ltd.
  • PSI Capital Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Vivendi SA
  • Warner Music Group Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
