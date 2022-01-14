Global Releasing of "The 7th (Daguan·Keweiwei) China Brand Value Top 100" and "The 2nd World Brand Value Top 900"

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - On January 13, 2022, at the China World Hotel in Beijing, " The 7th (Daguan·Keiwei) China Brand Value Top 100" and "The 2nd World Brand Value Top 900" was released globally at the "Global Diplomats' Chinese Culture Night" and "China Brand Value Forum".







This year's rankings fully affirms the efforts brought by the world's top 900 companies on brand value economy in today's world, which bringing achievable quality returns to the better development of the world. The achievements of continuous innovation, research and development as well as production from all walks of life (especially in today's period when the epidemic is rampant) has brought the possibility and hope of a better tomorrow to the people of the world.

Expand Global Brand Power of China Brand Value Standa. Dissminate the Status of Global Brand Enterprises with China Brand Value Standard. Highlight the Broad Market Prospect of China Brand Value Standard. To Realize Chinese Brand Value Evaluation Standard and Reach the New Level of World Brand Value Ranking.





Ms Song Jinghong, the researcher of Peking University's China Brand Value Evaluation and Research Platform as well as the CEO of Daguan Keweiwei Brand Valve China Network

As the spokesperson of the conference, Ms Song Jinghong, the researcher of Peking University's China Brand Value Evaluation and Research Platform as well as the CEO of Daguan Keweiwei Brand Valve China Network, released the ranking of "the 7th (Daguan·Kewei) China Brand Value Top 100" and "The World Brand Value Top 900".

The total brand value of "The 7th (Daguan·Keweiwei) China Brand Value Top 100" are 11,597.012 billion RMB, and the average brand value are 115.970 billion RMB. The total brand value of "The 2nd World Brand Value Top 900" are 1,138,819.38 billion RMB , and the average brand values are 126.535 billion RMB. A vertical comparison of the brands on the list over the years allows us to observe the development and changes of different industries and reflect the current economic situation in a microscopic way and to glimpse the future development trend.





But this year, among the top 100 companies from "the 2nd World Brand Value Top 900", 42 of them are American companies while 11 are Chinese companies (including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan).

At today's global press conference of "The 7th Daguan· Keweiwei China Brand Value Top 100" and "The World Brand Value Top 900", Ms. Song Jinhong solemnly recommended and introduced the "China Brand Value Evaluation Standard". As a new competitive advantage, it not only wins development opportunities for itself, but also shares opportunities with the world.

Chinese Brand Value Evaluation Standard

With scientific international brand fairness standards, it gives back to the world's attention and influence on the ranking of China Brand Value Evaluation Standards. The "China Brand Value Evaluation Standard" is systematic, authoritative and reliable.

Wang Yan, chairman of the committee of Global Diplomats' Chinese Cultural Night, made a speech: Let us grasp opportunities which can promote more Chinese brands go out of China to the world, and tell Chinese story vividly.

Chen Jun, Asian Economic Development Association of China, made a speech: Brand is a significant representation of national economy, a crucial carrier of enterprises' core competitiveness as well. We should make efforts together to achieve the strategy that brand power strengthen national power.

His Excellency H.E.Mr.Dumitru Pereira, Cuban Ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira said, "Brands have become an indispensable and important element in today's world trade and economic exchanges. The ranking of "Daguan·Keweiwei World Brand Value Top 900" has brought surprises to the world. We are very impressed with the pragmatic, innovative and meaningful world activities held by the Chinese enterprise Daguan·Keweiwei.

Jin Xu, president of the Chinese Association of International Trade of the Ministry of Commerce, said: brands have a significant impact on enterprises and the development of the country. Chinese brands have developed from weak to strong, from less to more, and started a new era of brands going abroad gradually.

There are also representatives from the Global 500 companies who made wonderful brand speeches.

Special thanks to Zhou Haijiang, Chairman of Hongdou Group, for his wishes of "China Brand Value Standard, World Brand China Tour" for the event.

"The 7th Daguan·Keweiwei China Brand Value Top 100"

"The 2nd World Brand Value Top 900"

