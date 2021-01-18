Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Renal Dialysis Market- Featuring Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Baxter International Inc. Among Others

01/18/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The renal dialysis market is poised to grow by USD 31.71 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005416/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Dialysis Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the renal dialysis market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of ESRD patients.

The renal dialysis market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension as one of the prime reasons driving the renal dialysis market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The renal dialysis market covers the following areas:

Renal Dialysis Market Sizing

Renal Dialysis Market Forecast

Renal Dialysis Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • DaVita Inc.
  • Diaverum AB
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nipro Corp.
  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. 

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Dialyzer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The dialyzer market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.19 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Hemodialysis Equipment Market by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The hemodialysis equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 192.21 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • In-center dialysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Home dialysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Hemodialysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Peritoneal dialysis and others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • DaVita Inc.
  • Diaverum AB
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Nipro Corp.
  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS celebrates 20 years of presence of one of its oil clients in the Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : to Participate in January Conferences
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Partners on Launch of SARS-CoV-2 Nanomedicine Therapy Program
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange
PU
11:38aINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Launches Mini Marché, An Exciting New Shop-In-Shop Concept to Support Small Canadian Businesses
AQ
11:38aTRONOX : Metallurgy firms abandon merger during CMA investigation
AQ
11:37aDISH NETWORK : NHL Center Ice expands SLING TV's live sports offering
PR
11:36aJohnson says 'teething' fishing industry issues exacerbated by COVID
RE
11:36a'BREXIT CARNAGE' : shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
3Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL N : takes on PPG in battle to buy Finland's Tikkurila
5Stellantis Shares Rise After Market Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ