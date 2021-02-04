Global Residential Air Purifier Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The residential air purifier market is expected to grow by USD 544.61 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as an increase in R and D investments and a decrease in profit margin will hamper the market growth.

Residential Air Purifier Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the US is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 100% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from the US. 79% of the market’s growth will originate from HEPA during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Alen Corp.

Austin Air Systems Ltd.

Blueair AB

Dyson Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

Sharp Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Woongjin Coway Co. Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

