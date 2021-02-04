Log in
Global Residential Air Purifier Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

02/04/2021 | 01:21am EST
The residential air purifier market is expected to grow by USD 544.61 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203006052/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Air Purifier Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Air Purifier Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as an increase in R and D investments and a decrease in profit margin will hamper the market growth.

Residential Air Purifier Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the US is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 100% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from the US. 79% of the market’s growth will originate from HEPA during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The non-photo personalized gifts market size has the potential to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22%.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The licensed sports merchandise market size has the potential to grow by USD 4.29 billion during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.98%.

Companies Covered:

  • Alen Corp.
  • Austin Air Systems Ltd.
  • Blueair AB
  • Dyson Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • Whirlpool Corp.
  • Woongjin Coway Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
