Global Rigid Packaging Market will Exhibit Positive Impact During 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Glass Packaging to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

11/02/2020 | 12:06pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the rigid packaging market, operating under the materials industry. The latest report on rigid packaging market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 107.14 billion, at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005762/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rigid Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing demand for glass packaging has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Rigid Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rigid Packaging Market is segmented as below:

  • Material
    • Plastic
    • Metal
    • Glass
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

Based on geographic segmentation, over 39% of the market growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, plastic led the growth under the materials segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.

Rigid Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rigid packaging market report covers the following areas:

  • Rigid Packaging Market Size
  • Rigid Packaging Market Trends
  • Rigid Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing number of emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the Rigid Packaging Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rigid Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rigid packaging market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the rigid packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the rigid packaging market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rigid packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material
  • Plastic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver – Demand-led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amcor Plc
  • Ardagh Group SA
  • Ball Corp.
  • Berry Global Group Inc.
  • Crown Holdings Inc.
  • DS Smith Plc
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Plastipak Holdings Inc.
  • Silgan Holdings Inc.
  • Sonoco Products Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

