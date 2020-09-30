Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global SEM Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 11:31am EDT

The Global SEM Services market will register an incremental spend of about $102 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Global SEM Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005454/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global SEM Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global SEM Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key benefits to buy this report:

  • What are the market dynamics?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What are the category growth drivers?
  • What are the constraints on category growth?
  • Who are the suppliers in this market?
  • What are the demand-supply shifts?
  • What are the major category requirements?
  • What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Global SEM Services market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for Global SEM Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Global SEM Services pricing levels, pros and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers Click Here

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Global SEM Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Global SEM Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Global SEM Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Global SEM Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Gannett Co. Inc.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corp.
  • Dentsu Group Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • WPP Plc
  • Accenture Plc
  • Ignite Visibility LLC
  • WebMechanix LLC
  • SEO Inc.

This procurement report helps buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Global SEM Services requirements by answering the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Global SEM Services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform - Contact Us.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aTHE FUTURE OF POWERSPORTS IS FEMALE : Polaris Launches Inaugural Empowersports Women's Riding Council
BU
11:48aAIRBUS : France urges parts review after Airbus A380 engine blowout
RE
11:47aUtility Megadeal Looks Unlikely and Unappetizing -- Heard on the Street
DJ
11:47aYARA INTERNATIONAL : employee share purchase program
AQ
11:47aMIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:47aTETRA BIO PHARMA : IIROC Trading Halt - TBP
AQ
11:46aXPO LOGISTICS : Wins Two Awards for Excellence from Whirlpool Corporation; Recognized for superior intermodal and reverse logistics performance
AQ
11:46aGENERAL MOTORS : is Leading a Sustainable Renewable Energy Transition in the U.S.; New solar agreement brings renewable power to the Midwest and will push GM beyond the 1 GW threshold of renewable electricity use
AQ
11:46aMATSON : Sets Sail with MatsonVintageArt.com; Official Website Offering Authentic Reproductions of Archival Travel Art Launched
AQ
11:46aCUMMINS : receives industry's first grid code compliance certification from independent certifier across its lean burn gas generator range
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group