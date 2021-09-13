Global Semiconductor Alliance : Welcomes AWS As Newest Member and Participant in Women's Leadership Initiative

Shelton Group, which manages the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), today announced that Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) will formally join the alliance. In addition, AWS will participate in the alliance’s Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI), expanding representation in the global semiconductor industry and inspiring the next generation of female leaders to tackle the challenges of the future.

“With the continued demand for electronics, the critical role of semiconductors is abundantly clear to our highly connected world. GSA knows that AWS offers technology that is an essential part of an industry-wide solution,” said Jodi Shelton, CEO, GSA. “A stalwart in the cloud industry, AWS works with a number of companies – including many of our GSA members – to bring innovation, accelerate development, and create infrastructure that is vital to the rapid response required by our industry. We are honored to welcome AWS to GSA and look forward to its contributions and inspiration towards our Women’s Leadership Initiative.”

“As one of the leaders in cloud computing, AWS knows that the vision of the semiconductor industry is essential to continued innovation – not only in the cloud, but in the products and services customers bring to the world every day,” said Francessca Vasquez, Vice President of Technology, AWS. “By formally joining the GSA and engaging with the Women’s Leadership Initiative, AWS underscores its commitment to further the vision of innovation and representation for the semiconductor industry and customers and Partners in the segment.”

The GSA is managed by Shelton Group, which uses AWS-hosted services for GSA video and event content. AWS offers compute, storage, and higher-level services in support of growing information technology (IT) needs in the multibillion-dollar semiconductor industry across central engineering, supply chain, and vertical solutions. AWS works with marquee brands in the industry to drive innovation, while enabling advanced traceability and security, as well as resilience of their infrastructure. Specific to semiconductors, AWS helps customers in a critical step in the manufacturing process, electronic design automation, or electronic design automation (EDA). Before these customers can manufacture new chips, designs must successfully pass extensive rounds of testing and validation to ensure they are functionally safe, secure, of high quality, and peak performing. The EDA workflow includes front-end design, performance simulation, and verification, along with backend workloads that include timing and power analysis, design rule checks, and other applications to prepare the chip for production.

As a member of the GSA, AWS will benefit from the unique, neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers to accelerate industry growth. Initially, AWS will participate in the GSA’s Trusted IoT Ecosystem (TIES) and Automotive Interest groups to address end-to-end solutions, promote best practices, and influence global standards for semiconductors in the Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive industries.

AWS will add two female voices to the GSA’s Women’s Leadership Initiative throughout 2021 and beyond. Namrata Sharma, Global Segment Lead, Semiconductors, AWS, and Donna Yasay, Senior Leader, Solutions Architecture, Semiconductors, AWS, will share their talent and career insights to further the GSA’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, which seeks to provide inspiration and sponsorship for the next generation of female leaders in the industry. Both Sharma and Yasay are leaders in their areas at AWS and are strong proponents of gender equity and parity in the semiconductor space. They will tap into their cross-industry experience to bring new perspective to the initiative’s various committees and activities throughout the year.

About GSA:

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable, and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems, and services. A leading industry organization that represents more than 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $450B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

About Shelton Group:

Shelton Group is a full-service, strategic IR and PR agency providing customized programs and services to public and privately held companies. The company offers a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds that uniquely blend business acumen with creativity to deliver the highest quality of service. Applying an integrated approach to corporate communications, Shelton Group delivers a company’s unified story to stakeholders. Through a dedication to value-added service and a national network of key strategic relationships, Shelton Group has built a trusted reputation that produces results for emerging and established companies. The company has offices in Texas, California, China, and Taiwan. For more information visit http://www.sheltongroup.com.

