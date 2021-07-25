Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Settlement in James Brown Estate Case

07/25/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of Russell Bauknight (Personal Representative of the James Brown Estate and Trustee of The James Brown Irrevocable Trust) and the adult children of James Brown, Nexsen Pruet announces a global settlement regarding the internationally acclaimed singer’s estate between the Estate, Tommie Rae Brown, and Brown’s children.

The agreement was reached on July 9, 2021 following a two-month mediation.

“The Parties commend the excellent and extraordinary work that Russell Bauknight has done on behalf of the Estate and Trust,” said David Black, Nexsen Pruet’s lead litigator on this matter. “Russell’s tireless efforts are allowing Mr. Brown’s noble estate plan to proceed and begin providing scholarships for needy children – just as Mr. Brown intended.”

Brown was born in Barnwell, South Carolina, largely raised in Augusta, Georgia by a family member and spent his final years in Beech Island, South Carolina. He died Christmas Day, 2006. Numerous legal disputes ensued regarding his multi-million-dollar Estate, involving wide-ranging legal issues, Brown’s marriage to Tommie Rae Brown, the Estate’s recovery of payments, intellectual property rights and the valuation of one of America’s most celebrated musical catalogs, resulting in one of the most protracted Estate litigations in South Carolina history.

The historic settlement is welcomed by all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nexsen Pruet is a business law firm serving clients with more than 200 lawyers and professionals working out of nine offices across North and South Carolina, and Austin, Texas. www.nexsenpruet.com


Michelle Legaspi
Nexsen Pruet
864-282-1145
michelle@npstrategy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pGlobal Settlement in James Brown Estate Case
GL
12:40pChina's TAL Education expects hit from new private tutoring rules
RE
12:28pWORLDSBK SUNDAY AT ASSEN : both BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team riders show fighting spirit and strong chasing performances.
PU
12:19pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
11:10aRLX TECHNOLOGY INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against RLX Technology Inc.
GL
11:05aDENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 1/2 STUDY WITH ETV : IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
AQ
10:48aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
AQ
10:35aFREQUENCY DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Frequency To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
10:34aATHIRA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Athira To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
10:33aDRAFTKINGS DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DraftKings To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 million U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Accelerated
3China crackdown could knock crude oil import growth to 20-year low
4TAL EDUCATION GROUP : TAL EDUCATION GROUP : Provides Update on New Regulations
5Credit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker

HOT NEWS