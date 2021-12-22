Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Shortage of Containers

12/22/2021 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Global Shortage of Containers
Posted On: 22 DEC 2021 3:05PM by PIB Delhi

The Government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to address the problem of shortage of containers and high freight rates. The efforts are spearheaded by an inter disciplinary task force consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Railways, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and stakeholders like the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA), etc. The task force after considerable stakeholder consultations, has initiated coordinated action on identified tracks. This includes pressing additional shipping/container capacity into service through measures such as enhanced import of empty containers by shipping lines to the country, improved operational planning by facilitating close coordination between exporters and shipping lines, release of abandoned/detained/seized containers, increasing duty free stay of containers, freight discounts for empty repositioning by Railways, transport and marketing assistance for select commodities, measures to improve the turnaround times of containers through tracking and monitoring of dwell times so as to effectively enhance availability of containers, seeking out possible ways to promote use of bulk/break-bulk movement by exporters as compared to containerised movement wherever feasible, etc.

In line with the ambitious export target set by the government, the total merchandise exports during the period April - November 2021 increased to USD 263.57 Billion registering an increase of about 51% over 2020. Non petroleum exports are also higher by about 42% over last year, and so there is a high demand for additional containers to meet the export target in various sectors.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

***

DJN/MS/PK



(Release ID: 1784183)Visitor Counter : 27


Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 09:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aFoxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for $663 million domestic IPO
RE
05:07aOmicron dashes expat Zimbabweans' hopes of Christmas homecoming
RE
05:07aDelivery Hero Shares Climb After Exiting Crowded Germany Market
DJ
05:05aAtlas DEX Raises $6M From Jump Capital, Huobi Ventures and Other Leading Investors
NE
05:04aFoxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for $663 mln domestic IPO
RE
05:04aAllot NetworkSecure Automatically Detects and Blocks Amazon Black Friday Phishing Attack
GL
05:04aBiden holding meeting on supply chain issues
RE
05:03aIvory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
RE
05:03aYANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Announcement for leasing Hong Kong office on behalf of subsidiary YES LOGISTICS COMPANY LIMITED
PU
05:03aFIRST FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary FSI the reassignment of Chief internal auditor.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
2Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
3China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
4Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Tra..
5Dye & Durham Announces Agreement to Acquire Link Group in Transformativ..

HOT NEWS