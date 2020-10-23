Global Shot Peening Machines Market | Need For Superior-quality Products to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global shot peening machines market size is poised to grow by USD 32.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The global shot peening machines market is driven by the need for superior-quality products. Manufacturers across the globe are adopting state-of-the-art tools due to the need to achieve increased productivity without compromising on product quality. On-time delivery has also become a major criterion for purchase across industries. The use of proper peening machines for treating desired components is essential to determine the quality of the product, which has led to the adoption of shot peening machines that enhance material properties.

The major shot peening machines market growth came from the manufacturing segment in 2019, and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest shot peening machines market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the need for new residential and commercial infrastructure for the expanding urban population base.

The global shot peening machines market is fragmented. AGTOS GmbH, C.M. Surface Treatment Spa, Engineered Abrasives Inc., Norican Group, Pangborn LLC, Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Shockform Aeronautique Inc., Sintokogio Ltd., SONATS EUROPE TECHNOLOGIES, and TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this shot peening machines market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global shot peening machines market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Adoption of Robotic Peening Machines in Construction and Maintenance Activities will be a Key Market Trend

The robotic peening machines possess high efficiency and precision levels. Hence, they are significantly used in the modern manufacturing sector. These machines are capable of automated operation and control and are mostly fixed adjacent to the production line and thus, human intervention is almost eliminated. The robotic peening machines are also used in construction and maintenance activities. The robot scans the work structure using a computer and creates a virtual map. It then uses the virtual map to perform peening operations. The use of such technology can decrease the time required for construction and maintenance activities whilst reducing the hazards of peening operations on human operators.

