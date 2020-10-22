Log in
Global Smart Healthcare Market- Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Among Others

10/22/2020 | 08:33am EDT

The smart healthcare market is poised to grow by USD 224.86 billion during 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005581/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Healthcare Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Healthcare Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the smart healthcare market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for remote health monitoring.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The smart healthcare market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of wearables as one of the prime reasons driving the smart healthcare market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart healthcare market covers the following areas:

Smart Healthcare Market Sizing

Smart Healthcare Market Forecast

Smart Healthcare Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Solution
  • Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • mHealth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EHR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

