Global Smart Healthcare Market- Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Among Others

The smart healthcare market is poised to grow by USD 224.86 billion during 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005581/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Healthcare Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the smart healthcare market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for remote health monitoring.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The smart healthcare market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of wearables as one of the prime reasons driving the smart healthcare market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart healthcare market covers the following areas:

Smart Healthcare Market Sizing

Smart Healthcare Market Forecast

Smart Healthcare Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Alphabet Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

mHealth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EHR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Alphabet Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005581/en/