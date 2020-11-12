Log in
Global Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024 | 44% of the Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

11/12/2020 | 02:36am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the soft skills training market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.9 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005707/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the soft skills training market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The corporate segment will be leading the market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The outbreak of COVID -19 globally will drive the Soft Skills Training Market growth during the next few years.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., edX Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market will be driven by the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. However, limited demand from developing economies might hamper growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., edX Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities, limited demand from developing economies is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this soft skills training market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Soft Skills Training Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Corporate
    • Academic
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44695

Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

  • Soft Skills Training Market Size
  • Soft Skills Training Market Trends
  • Soft Skills Training Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the outbreak of COVID -19 globally as one of the prime reasons driving the Soft Skills Training Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist soft skills training market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the soft skills training market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the soft skills training market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Articulate Global Inc.
  • Computer Generated Solutions Inc.
  • Coursera Inc.
  • D2L Corp.
  • edX Inc.
  • NIIT Ltd.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Skillsoft Ltd.
  • Udemy Inc.
  • Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
