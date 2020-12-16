Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Sports Supplement Market Will Showcase Positive Market Impact During 2020-2024 | Technavio

12/16/2020 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The sports supplement market is poised to grow by USD 3.06 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005655/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Supplement Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Supplement Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the sports supplement market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased participation in sports and fitness activities.

The sports supplement market analysis includes the distribution channel and geography landscape. This study identifies the upsurge in disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the sports supplement market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The sports supplement market covers the following areas:

Sports Supplement Market Sizing

Sports Supplement Market Forecast

Sports Supplement Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Clif Bar & Co.
  • Glanbia Plc
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • GNC Holdings Inc.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
  • Klean Athlete
  • NOW Health Group Inc.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Pro Action Srl
  • The Natures Bounty Co.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Sports Nutrition Market- The sports nutrition market is segmented by product (non-protein sports nutrition products, sports protein powder, sports protein RTD, sports protein bar, and other protein sports nutrition products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global High Protein-based Food Market- The high protein-based food market is segmented by product (protein-rich drinks, high-protein, and high-energy sports drinks, high-protein and nutritious sports drinks, protein-rich packaged foods, and protein supplements), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Clif Bar & Co.
  • Glanbia Plc
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • GNC Holdings Inc.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
  • Klean Athlete
  • NOW Health Group Inc.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Pro Action Srl
  • The Natures Bounty Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pCASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pTHE ST. JOE COMPANY : Releases the Winter Issue of “Experience,” The Clubs by JOE Member Magazine
BU
04:08pON SEMICONDUCTOR : Gregory L. Waters and Bruce E. Kiddoo Join the ON Semiconductor Board of Directors; Emmanuel T. “Manny” Hernandez to Retire
BU
04:08pSOLARWINDS : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating SolarWinds (SWI) $285 Million Insider Stock Sales, Knowledge of Hack in Orion Products, Encourages SWI Investors with Losses to Contact Firm Now
PR
04:08pLIMONEIRA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:08pBLUE BIRD : Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Strong Fourth Quarter At or Above Guidance; Focused on Margin Growth and Industry Recovery; Guidance Range Provided for Fiscal 2021
BU
04:07pArgentina says economy shrank 10.2% in Q3 2020 vs same 2019 period
RE
04:07pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pCITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:07pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Calendário de Eventos Corporativos 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
2Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Revised key information relating to the preferential right..
5Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ