Global Sports Supplement Market Will Showcase Positive Market Impact During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The sports supplement market is poised to grow by USD 3.06 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Supplement Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report on the sports supplement market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased participation in sports and fitness activities.

The sports supplement market analysis includes the distribution channel and geography landscape. This study identifies the upsurge in disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the sports supplement market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The sports supplement market covers the following areas:

Sports Supplement Market Sizing

Sports Supplement Market Forecast

Sports Supplement Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Clif Bar & Co.

Glanbia Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GNC Holdings Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Klean Athlete

NOW Health Group Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Pro Action Srl

The Natures Bounty Co.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

