Global Start-stop Battery Market Research 2020-2024 | Post Pandemic Market Impact Analysis | Technavio

12/28/2020 | 03:50pm EST
The start-stop battery market is expected to grow by USD 7.85 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005275/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Start-stop Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Start-stop Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The strict auto emission regulations is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the widening lithium demand-supply gap will hamper market growth.

Start-stop Battery Market: Technology Landscape

Based on technology, the lead-acid battery segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The introduction of stringent auto emission regulations is one of the key reasons driving the start-stop battery market growth. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Start-stop Battery Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for Start-stop Battery in APAC.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Battery Recycling Market- The battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Recreational Vehicle Battery Market- The recreational vehicle battery market is segmented by battery type (FLA batteries and VRLA batteries) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • A123 Systems LLC
  • ACDelco
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Industries Ltd.
  • GS Yuasa Corp.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Total SA

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • A123 Systems LLC
  • ACDelco
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Industries Ltd.
  • GS Yuasa Corp.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Total SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
