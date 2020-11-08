Global Stocks Extend Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- Update

By Chong Koh Ping and Xie Yu

Global markets rose Monday, with weekend confirmation that Democrat Joe Biden had won the presidency, giving investors fresh impetus to push stocks higher.

The continuation of last week's rally in part reflected reduced uncertainty--as the election looked largely resolved--combined with expectations that a divided government would result in modest policy measures on taxes and spending.

On Saturday, the Associated Press said the former vice president had garnered enough electoral college votes to win, and on Sunday Mr. Biden forged ahead with his transition to the White House, charting a course for significant policy changes even as President Trump declined to concede the race.

By late morning Hong Kong time, S&P 500 futures had gained 1.5%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 2.1%. Regional markets in Asia also rallied, with benchmarks in Seoul and Sydney putting on about 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

"The market is cheering about more certainty and hopefully less volatility with Biden winning," said Ken Wong, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments. Investors were also positive about the prospect of the Republicans likely retaining control of the Senate, which could limit the Democrats' ability to introduce major initiatives such as rolling back tax cuts, Mr. Wong said.

China's Shanghai Composite Index added 1.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%. The Chinese yuan rallied to about 6.5786 per U.S. dollar in the offshore market, its strongest point in more than two years.

"The consensus is that Biden will be easier on trade and foreign policy, unlike Trump who is more erratic and aggressive," said Colin Low, senior macro analyst at FSMOne.com in Singapore. "This benefits Chinese stocks, and it can be seen from the cyclical sector, which has been rising faster than the other sectors in recent days."

Mr. Low said technology stocks also rallied, partly because investors expected Mr. Biden to give Chinese tech an easier time. U.S. tech giants have also surged in recent days. In Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd. rose more than 2% to a record intraday high and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. added 3%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 2%, putting it on course for a fresh 29-year high, after it closed Friday at its highest point since 1991. Car makers Honda Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. were among the biggest gainers.

The dollar weakened against currencies including the British pound and the Australian dollar.

"Globally, investors are just happy to turn the page on the U.S. elections," said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. Mr. Lee said the feared scenario of a drawn-out contested election had diminished, reducing uncertainty for markets and for policy makers such as the Federal Reserve.

"The Fed has been on the back foot for the past couple of months as it wants clarity on what policies would be on the fiscal front to craft monetary policies to support the economic recovery," he said.

Last week, key U.S. indexes rose the most since April.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose slightly to 0.830%. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.7% to $40.50 a barrel.

