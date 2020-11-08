Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Global Stocks Extend Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 11:06pm EST

By Chong Koh Ping and Xie Yu

Global markets rose Monday, with weekend confirmation that Democrat Joe Biden had won the presidency, giving investors fresh impetus to push stocks higher.

The continuation of last week's rally in part reflected reduced uncertainty--as the election looked largely resolved--combined with expectations that a divided government would result in modest policy measures on taxes and spending.

On Saturday, the Associated Press said the former vice president had garnered enough electoral college votes to win, and on Sunday Mr. Biden forged ahead with his transition to the White House, charting a course for significant policy changes even as President Trump declined to concede the race.

By late morning Hong Kong time, S&P 500 futures had gained 1.5%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 2.1%. Regional markets in Asia also rallied, with benchmarks in Seoul and Sydney putting on about 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

"The market is cheering about more certainty and hopefully less volatility with Biden winning," said Ken Wong, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments. Investors were also positive about the prospect of the Republicans likely retaining control of the Senate, which could limit the Democrats' ability to introduce major initiatives such as rolling back tax cuts, Mr. Wong said.

China's Shanghai Composite Index added 1.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%. The Chinese yuan rallied to about 6.5786 per U.S. dollar in the offshore market, its strongest point in more than two years.

"The consensus is that Biden will be easier on trade and foreign policy, unlike Trump who is more erratic and aggressive," said Colin Low, senior macro analyst at FSMOne.com in Singapore. "This benefits Chinese stocks, and it can be seen from the cyclical sector, which has been rising faster than the other sectors in recent days."

Mr. Low said technology stocks also rallied, partly because investors expected Mr. Biden to give Chinese tech an easier time. U.S. tech giants have also surged in recent days. In Hong Kong, Tencent Holdings Ltd. rose more than 2% to a record intraday high and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. added 3%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 2%, putting it on course for a fresh 29-year high, after it closed Friday at its highest point since 1991. Car makers Honda Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. were among the biggest gainers.

The dollar weakened against currencies including the British pound and the Australian dollar.

"Globally, investors are just happy to turn the page on the U.S. elections," said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. Mr. Lee said the feared scenario of a drawn-out contested election had diminished, reducing uncertainty for markets and for policy makers such as the Federal Reserve.

"The Fed has been on the back foot for the past couple of months as it wants clarity on what policies would be on the fiscal front to craft monetary policies to support the economic recovery," he said.

Last week, key U.S. indexes rose the most since April.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose slightly to 0.830%. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.7% to $40.50 a barrel.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-20 2305ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -8.26% 266.54 Delayed Quote.36.98%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.36% 0.95233 Delayed Quote.4.23%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.25% 76.844 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.53% 1.06081 Delayed Quote.2.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.32% 0.6676 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.36% 0.73077 Delayed Quote.3.86%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.33% 1.81486 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 29420.92 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.32% 1.61779 Delayed Quote.2.16%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.01% 0.89136 Delayed Quote.6.19%
HANG SENG 0.99% 26243.16 Real-time Quote.-7.81%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.32% 2927.5 End-of-day quote.-5.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 44.08 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 9.67% 635 End-of-day quote.-32.30%
NASDAQ 100 -1.74% 11624.285997 Delayed Quote.38.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.37% 11553.855899 Delayed Quote.32.57%
NIKKEI 225 0.26% 24905.59 Real-time Quote.2.83%
S&P 500 -0.14% 3545.53 Delayed Quote.8.63%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.12% 4319.18 Delayed Quote.22.40%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.16% 4318.28 Delayed Quote.14.10%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.42% 595 End-of-day quote.58.41%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.35% 6960 End-of-day quote.9.95%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.31% 7267 End-of-day quote.-5.79%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 6.59016 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
WTI 0.56% 41.83 Delayed Quote.-38.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
11/10Sensex, Nifty rise for eighth session on earnings, pharma boost
RE
11/10S&p 500 futures turn negative in asia trade, slip 0.3% below tuesday's index close to 3,536.75
RE
11/10Cyclical Stocks Power Dow Industrials Higher
DJ
11/10Cyclical Stocks Power Dow Industrials Higher
DJ
11/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious
DJ
11/10TSX rises 0.78% to 16,604.80
RE
11/10Oil gains nearly 3% on vaccine hopes, even as nations reimpose lockdowns
RE
11/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious
DJ
11/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wobble as Investors Grow Cautious
DJ
11/10European stocks hold eight-month highs despite lockdown fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
2MODERNA, INC. : Why Pfizer?s ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine will not be at the local pharmacy any time soon
3LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
4ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : REPLACE - PLACEMENTS :: Results Of The Private Placement (&Quot;PP&Quot..
5ZTE CORPORATION : Ericsson shares fall after 2022 margin target left unchanged
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group