By Cristina Gallardo

Global stocks were mixed on Monday, while the U.S. dollar weakened slightly, after President Biden dropped out of the U.S. presidential race.

With futures for major U.S. stock indexes largely stable ahead of the market open, Asian indexes closed lower and those in Europe started higher as investors digested Sunday's news of President Biden's withdrawal and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

European stocks opened in green, with the CAC 40 in Paris opening 0.5% higher and Germany's DAX up 0.4% in early trade. In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.4% in opening trade, while Spain's IBEX 35 began trading 0.3% higher.

In European morning trade, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.8%.

These rises contrast with indexes in Australia, where the S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.5% lower, and in Asia, where most markets dropped after Biden's news. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average dropped 1.2%, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi closed 1.1% lower as traders grappled with growing uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.

Markets could experience some volatility over the next four months because Biden's stepping aside and endorsement of Harris makes the scenario of a sweep victory of Donald Trump less likely, according to Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors. Markets have been increasingly pricing in a Trump victory, with smaller companies partly buoyed by expectations for broad import tariffs, James said.

"Trump is favored but if Kamala Harris, or another nominee, makes inroads then the recent rotation may lose legs and that volatility could take over," she said.

Investors expect a second Trump presidency would lead to more fiscal spending, tax cuts and trade tariffs, which could boost inflation and benefit many U.S. stocks.

The market's evolution in the coming weeks will depend on investors' reactions to Harris' policy plans, said Thiago Duarte, analyst at online broker Axi.

Greater regulation under a Harris administration could hurt financial stocks, but her support for technological innovation and clean energy could benefit stocks in those sectors, Duarte said. In the meantime, though, investors could look for safe havens, seeking protection against political uncertainty, he added.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of those of major U.S. trade partners, fell 0.1% to 104.26.

Meanwhile, the curve on U.S. Treasury yields--meaning the gap between yields on longer- and shorter-dated Treasury notes--could pause steepening for now after incumbent President Biden's exit, ING rates strategists said in a note. The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened recently on rising odds of Republican candidate Donald Trump winning the presidential election as his policies are considered inflationary.

Biden's move could be seen as a headwind for gold, said Chris Weston, head of research at online broker Pepperstone.

"If you were buying gold on the idea that the [Republicans] could get the House and have smooth passage to blow out the deficit, then long gold positions may be called into question as we could again be looking at a split Congress," Weston said.

There is enough uncertainty to keep gold afloat, but Harris potentially lifting Democrats' prospects reduces the need to own gold "as a hedge against Trump/Vance's hawkish foreign policy and massive deficit spending," he added.

Renae Dyer, Emese Bartha, Kosaku Narioka and Alice Uribe contributed to this article.

Write to Cristina Gallardo at cristina.gallardo@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-24 0520ET