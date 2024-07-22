By Cristina Gallardo

Global stocks were mixed on Monday, with Asian indexes closing lower and those in Europe opening higher, while the dollar weakened slightly after President Biden dropped out of the U.S. presidential race.

European stocks opened in green following President Biden's exit and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. The CAC 40 in Paris opened 0.5% higher and Germany's DAX was up 0.4% in early trade. In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.4% in opening trade, while Spain's IBEX 35 rose by 0.3%. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%.

The rises contrast with indexes in Australia, where the S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.5% lower, and in Asia, where the markets were largely muted after Biden's news. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average dropped 1.2%, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi closed 1.1% lower as traders grappled with growing uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.

Markets could experience some volatility over the next four months because Biden's stepping aside and his endorsement of Harris makes the scenario of a sweep victory of Donald Trump less likely, according to Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of those of major U.S. trade partners, fell 0.2% to 104.229.

