Global Study Tracks Impact of COVID-19 Worries Among Pregnant and Postpartum People

A global study released today from Pregistry, a leader in the development and conduct of observational studies during pregnancy, shows the impact of COVID-19 related stress on pregnant and postpartum people. This is the first research study to explore factors associated with increased levels of worry in this population globally due to the ongoing pandemic. It included 7,561 participants from 64 countries and was conducted by Dr. Diego Wyszynski, Pregistry CEO, and a team of collaborators around the world.

The importance of accessing support from family, friends, healthcare providers, and the community during pregnancy is well documented by researchers. The COVID-19 pandemic made accessing this support difficult for pregnant people. Published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth this month, “Frequency and source of worries in an International sample of pregnant and postpartum women during the Covid-19 pandemic” explores worry during the pandemic among pregnant and postpartum people. High levels of worry were found in both populations, with factors such as age, region of residence, race and ethnicity, and state of pregnancy associated with differences in worry level. These results combined with the impact the mental health of parents can have on the wellbeing of their children, highlight the importance of increasing access to support for this group during the pandemic.

“Better understanding the factors associated with levels of worry felt by pregnant people is important to helping address their current unmet needs and improving the current and future mental health of parents and children,” said Dr. Wyszynski. “Pregnant and postpartum people face unique challenges and concerns during the ongoing pandemic, and our study results show there is an urgent need for prevention and wellbeing services targeting these vulnerable populations.”

Eighty-three percent of all study participants indicated that they were either ‘somewhat’ or ‘very’ worried. In addition, those 13 to 28 weeks pregnant were significantly more likely to indicate that they were ‘very worried’ compared to those who were postpartum or at other stages of pregnancy. The study shows a significantly higher worry level among populations residing outside Europe, and in some racial and ethnic communities (Asian, Black, Latin/Hispanic, Mixed Race, South Asian, and others). Different forms of support and stress also had an impact on level of worry. Having access to health coverage was not associated with worry level. Seeking out information on social media was found to be significantly associated with worry level.

“Understanding the needs of specific populations during the unfolding pandemic is essential to their health and the health of future generations,” said Dr. Wyszynski. “The results of this new research indicate increased levels of worry among pregnant and postpartum people during this time, highlighting the potential for imminent mental health challenges in these populations that may further increase as COVID-19 continues.”

The research was conducted via an anonymous, online, cross-sectional survey in 64 countries between May and June 2020. The survey was available in 12 languages and hosted on the Pregistry platform for COVID-19 studies. Participants were sought on social media platforms and online parenting forums. The survey included questions related to demographics, level of worry, support, stress, COVID-19 exposure, frequency of media usage, and mental health indicators. The full version of this study is available this month in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth.

