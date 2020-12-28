Global Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market Research Report during 2020-2024| Technavio

The subscriber identification module (SIM) card market is expected to decline by USD 1.45 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The growing LTE migration globally is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the need for registration of SIM cards will hamper the market growth.

Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the hybrid SIM segment generated maximum revenue to the market in 2019. The growing use of hybrid SIM can be attributed to the fact that these SIM cards allow consumers to easily shift between various types of phones. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market: Memory Landscape

Based on the memory, the 128KB memory SIM cards segment is witnessing a significant increase in 2019. The increased memory capacity allows customers to store more contacts and SMS. The growing focus of consumers on purchasing SIM cards with decent storage space for storing protected customer information are aiding in increasing the market segment.

Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, MEA is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 6% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from MEA. MEA will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Bartronics India Ltd.

dz Card (International) Ltd.

Eastcompeace India Pvt. Ltd.

Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

IDEMIA France SAS

KONA I Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Thales Group

Valid SA

Workz Group

