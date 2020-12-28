Log in
News  >  Companies

Latest News
Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024: Accelerating Market Growth Momentum Will Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

12/28/2020
The subsea production and processing market is expected to grow by USD 6.73 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005078/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Subsea Production and Processing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advances in subsea processing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices owing to cancellation or delay of oil and gas drilling activities will hamper the market growth.

Subsea Production And Processing Market: Application Landscape

Based on the product landscape, the shallow water segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Subsea Production And Processing Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is the key market for Subsea Production and Processing in APAC.

Related Reports on Energy Include:

Wetgas Meters Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The wetgas meters market size has the potential to grow by USD 497.60 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Sand Control Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The sand control systems market size has the potential to grow by USD 418.62 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Hunting Plc
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Saipem Spa
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in subsea processing
  • Declining costs of offshore drilling projects
  • Growing adoption of renewable energy

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Hunting Plc
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Oceaneering International Inc.
  • Saipem Spa
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


