Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Analysis with COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Information Technology Industry | Technavio

The supply chain analytics market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. The market has witnessed a positive impact due to the COVID-19 situation. The research analysts at Technavio expects the supply chain analytics market to grow by USD 3.64 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of over 14%.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis by End-User
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Retail segment accounted for the largest supply chain analytics market share. Supply chain analytics help retail service providers minimize logistics management costs with real-time information. The retailers have the need to arrange products according to their requirements and on the basis of demand. This analytics tool provides previous data and helps companies forecast the future need of the market.
Supply Chain Analytics Market Regional analysis
The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran).
40% of the growth will originate from the North American region.
Factors such as the need for improving operational efficiency and reducing the cost of maintaining supply chains, modernizing logistics, and warehouse operations will significantly drive the supply chain analytics market growth in this region during the forecast period.
The US is the key market for supply chain analytics in North America.
Supply Chain Analytics Market: Key Market Drivers
The supply chain analytics market is expected to be driven by the increased need to improve business processes. Business processes play a key role in strengthening the position of a company in the market. A domestic supply chain coordinates business functions in an organization by focusing on integrating supply and demand management in the same country. Supply chain analytics lead to enhanced business productivity using several predictive mechanisms and risk-averting models. It helps companies attain new growth opportunities and reduce errors and failure rates in products and services.
Rise in Demand for Omni-Channel Retailing will be a Key Market Trend
With improving network infrastructure and growing penetration of the Internet, retailers have started increasing their reach and revolutionized the shopping experience of their customers with the help of e-commerce and m-commerce. Inventory visibility is the key to the success of this type of retailing and is very important for retailers. To make omni-channel retailing successful, retailers need real-time information about the products or goods being offered to the customer without any inconsistencies. Supply chain analytics helps retailers get accurate information about the movement of goods throughout the supply chain, increasing inventory visibility from 40% to more than 90%. It helps in maintaining item-level data/records to ensure better decision-making.
Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist supply chain analytics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the supply chain analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the supply chain analytics market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of supply chain analytics market vendors
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Cloudera Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
MicroStrategy Inc.
Oracle Corp.
QlikTech international AB
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Software AG
Tableau Software LLC
TIBCO Software Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
