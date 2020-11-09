Log in
Global Supply Chain Analytics Market | Trends, Drivers, and Key Vendor Offerings | Technavio

11/09/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Cloudera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and MicroStrategy Inc. will emerge as major supply chain analytics market participants during 2020-2024

The supply chain analytics market is expected to grow by USD 3.64 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain analytics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005911/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The supply chain analytics market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Supply Chain Analytics Market Participants:

Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera Inc. operates its business through segments such as Subscription and Services. The company offers supply chain analytics solutions for various end-user applications.

International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corp. operates its business through segments such as Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services and Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers smart supply chain analytics solutions.

MicroStrategy Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers supply chain analytics application.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technvaio.com/report/supply-chain-analytics-market-industry-analysis

Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The supply chain analytics market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Retail
    • Manufacturing
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

       

The supply chain analytics market is driven by the increased need to improve business processes. In addition, other factors such as increased demand from the supply chain for predictive analytics are expected to trigger the supply chain analytics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the supply chain analytics market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45145

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
