Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global Switch: Jiangsu Shagang shareholders vote in favour of share reorganisation

02/01/2021 | 02:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, 1 February 2021, Global Switch ('Global Switch' or 'the Company'), the leading owner, operator and developer of large-scale network dense, carrier and cloud neutral multi-tenanted data centres in Europe and Asia-Pacific, announces today that following its statement released on 24 November 2020, Jiangsu Shagang Co., Ltd ('JS Co.'), has advised the Company that it has held its shareholders' meeting and received all required votes in favour of the proposals put to that meeting in connection with the reorganisation of the shareholdings in Global Switch.

The reorganisation transaction, known as a Material Asset Restructuring, is targeted to complete in H1 2021 and is now subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the proposed reorganisation the Company's 51% direct shareholder, Elegant Jubilee Limited, would become a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of JS Co., a Shenzhen Stock Exchange quoted (stock code 002075.SZ) subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd ('Shagang'). Shagang, a member of the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest companies, will remain the Company's controlling shareholder.

Further announcements as regards the completion of the transaction will be made in due course, as and when appropriate.

Disclaimer

Global Switch Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 19:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pPERSPECTA : Enhanced cybersecurity via zero trust
PU
02:14pGLOBAL SWITCH : Jiangsu Shagang shareholders vote in favour of share reorganisation
PU
02:08pFormer UK finance minister Osborne joins M&A bank Robey Warshaw
RE
02:08pCAISO CALIFORNIA INDEPENDENT SYSTEM OPERATOR COR : El Paso Electric Commits to Joining the Western EIM in 2023
PU
02:06pUiPath raises fresh funds at $35 bln valuation ahead of IPO
RE
01:55pMarathon st. paul park refinery to work on sulfur recovery unit in april - teamsters
RE
01:51pRepublicans Propose $618 Billion Covid Relief Plan -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:46pFED'S KAPLAN : to return to normal, need aggressive fiscal and Fed action
RE
01:46pKaplan says need to be aggressive in fiscal, monetary policy actions
RE
01:45pKaplan says skills training, daycare, and broader access to wifi are also needed to get more back to work
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3SILVER : Silver becomes the new GameStop as metal soars to eight-year high
4Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ