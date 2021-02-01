Global Switch: Jiangsu Shagang shareholders vote in favour of share reorganisation

LONDON, 1 February 2021, Global Switch ('Global Switch' or 'the Company'), the leading owner, operator and developer of large-scale network dense, carrier and cloud neutral multi-tenanted data centres in Europe and Asia-Pacific, announces today that following its statement released on 24 November 2020, Jiangsu Shagang Co., Ltd ('JS Co.'), has advised the Company that it has held its shareholders' meeting and received all required votes in favour of the proposals put to that meeting in connection with the reorganisation of the shareholdings in Global Switch.

The reorganisation transaction, known as a Material Asset Restructuring, is targeted to complete in H1 2021 and is now subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the proposed reorganisation the Company's 51% direct shareholder, Elegant Jubilee Limited, would become a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of JS Co., a Shenzhen Stock Exchange quoted (stock code 002075.SZ) subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd ('Shagang'). Shagang, a member of the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest companies, will remain the Company's controlling shareholder.

Further announcements as regards the completion of the transaction will be made in due course, as and when appropriate.