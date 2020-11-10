Global Tahini Market to Post 3% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The Tahini market is poised to grow by USD 279.96 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005979/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tahini Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the tahini market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of tahini.

The tahini market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing consumption of tahini as paste and sauce in the foodservice sector as one of the prime reasons driving the tahini market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The tahini market covers the following areas:

Tahini Market Sizing

Tahini Market Forecast

Tahini Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL

Dipasa Mexico

EL RASHIDI EL MIZAN CONFECTIONERY

Haitoglou Family Foods

Halwani Bros Co.

Kevala International LLC

Mounir Bissat Factories

Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd.

R.J.M. Food industries Ltd.

Sunshine International Foods Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Sauces and dips - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pastes and spreads - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Desserts and other sweets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL

Dipasa Mexico

EL RASHIDI EL MIZAN CONFECTIONERY

Haitoglou Family Foods

Halwani Bros Co.

Kevala International LLC

Mounir Bissat Factories

Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd.

R.J.M. Food industries Ltd.

Sunshine International Foods Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005979/en/