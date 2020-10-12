Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Talent Management Softwares Market | Use of Cloud-based Talent Management Softwares to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 08:07am EDT

The global talent management softwares market size is poised to grow by USD 5.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005365/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Talent Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Talent Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising adoption of cloud-based talent management software will also contribute to the growth of the market. The flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services have boosted the popularity of cloud computing among SMEs and organizations across the world. The adoption of cloud-based solutions will eliminate the need for setting up data centers, thereby minimizing the capital expenditure (CAPEX) for organizations. Moreover, organization and employee data stored in the cloud can be easily accessed through cloud-based solutions. The rising adoption of cloud-based services has encouraged market vendors to offer cloud-based talent management software. The demand for such cloud-based talent management software will increase as it requires fewer resources for its implementation and provides several cost benefits. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the talent management software market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

  • The major talent management software market growth came from the cloud-based segment. The adoption of cloud-based talent management software is expected to increase significantly due to the growth of SMEs in the US, India, China, and other countries. Cloud-based talent management software offers several benefits such as real-time application performance analytics, regular security updates, global accessibility from any location, and scalability.
  • North America was the largest talent management software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of advanced technologies, strong presence and penetration of critical vendors, and the rapid digitalization of industries will significantly influence talent management software market growth in this region.
  • The global talent management software market is concentrated. Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bullhorn Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this global talent management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global talent management software market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising Popularity of Mobile-based Talent Management Softwares will be a Key Market Trend

The rising popularity of mobile-based talent management software will be one of the critical talent management software market trends. The increasing penetration of smartphones, especially in emerging countries, has resulted in the widespread use of mobile apps in various sectors. Recruiters and job seekers are also using various HR-operation focused mobile apps on accessing job-related information. This has encouraged several organizations to adopt mobile-based talent management software to simplify their hiring and selection process. Mobile-based talent management software can also be used by HR managers for the appraisal review process and to push job-related information and collect responses. The real-time data access and ease of posting jobs and accessing candidate’s data provided by mobile-based talent management software will further boost its popularity among end-users.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Talent Management Softwares Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist talent management software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the talent management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the talent management software market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of talent management software market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment placement
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.
  • Bullhorn Inc.
  • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infor Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Saba Software Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • The Ultimate Software Group Inc.
  • Workday Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:17aTWILIO : buys Segment for $3.2B as demand for cloud tech booms
AQ
08:16aACUITY BRANDS : Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV Disinfection Product Portfolio
AQ
08:16aSONOCO PRODUCTS : to Divest Europe Contract Packaging Business to Prairie Industries Holdings backed by The Halifax Group
AQ
08:16aVARIAN : Receives Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) and Prepares for First Ever Clinical Trial of FLASH Therapy
PR
08:16aAcuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV Disinfection Product Portfolio
GL
08:16aSonoco to Divest Europe Contract Packaging Business to Prairie Industries Holdings backed by The Halifax Group
GL
08:16aGlobal Recycled Plastics Market | Use of Reusable Plastics in Various Applications to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
08:15aAAFA Reiterates Importance of CBTPA as President Extends Program to 2030
PU
08:14aChinese state firms to work with private capital to boost competitiveness
RE
08:14aNAVIENT : Agreement between Navient and Members of American Federation of Teachers to enhance borrower education on Public Service Loan Forgiveness receives final approval
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Global stocks boosted by stimulus hopes and China's post-holiday surge
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
3EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group