Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market to Show At Par Growth During 2020-2024 due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio

The technical support outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as outsourcing can lead to a compromise in the quality of technical support and will hamper market growth.
Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the helpdesk segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The rising need for enterprises to focus on core competencies is driving the segment. However, factors such as the threat to data security and privacy will challenge growth. The segment growth will be significant during the forecast period.
Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 59% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. India, The Philippines, and China are the key markets for Technical Support Outsourcing in APAC.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Type
-
Helpdesk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Call center - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Accenture Plc
-
Aress Software & Education Technologies (P) Ltd.
-
Collabera Inc.
-
CSS Corp.
-
Genpact Ltd.
-
HCL Technologies Ltd.
-
International Business Machines Corp.
-
Infosys Ltd.
-
Teleperformance SE
-
Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
