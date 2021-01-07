Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market to Show At Par Growth During 2020-2024 due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio

The technical support outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as outsourcing can lead to a compromise in the quality of technical support and will hamper market growth.

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the helpdesk segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The rising need for enterprises to focus on core competencies is driving the segment. However, factors such as the threat to data security and privacy will challenge growth. The segment growth will be significant during the forecast period.

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 59% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. India, The Philippines, and China are the key markets for Technical Support Outsourcing in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Accenture Plc

Aress Software & Education Technologies (P) Ltd.

Collabera Inc.

CSS Corp.

Genpact Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Teleperformance SE

Wipro Ltd.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

