Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market to Show At Par Growth During 2020-2024 due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio

01/07/2021 | 12:24pm EST
The technical support outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005765/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as outsourcing can lead to a compromise in the quality of technical support and will hamper market growth.

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the helpdesk segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The rising need for enterprises to focus on core competencies is driving the segment. However, factors such as the threat to data security and privacy will challenge growth. The segment growth will be significant during the forecast period.

Technical Support Outsourcing Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 59% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. India, The Philippines, and China are the key markets for Technical Support Outsourcing in APAC.

Companies Covered:

  • Accenture Plc
  • Aress Software & Education Technologies (P) Ltd.
  • Collabera Inc.
  • CSS Corp.
  • Genpact Ltd.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Teleperformance SE
  • Wipro Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Helpdesk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Call center - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Aress Software & Education Technologies (P) Ltd.
  • Collabera Inc.
  • CSS Corp.
  • Genpact Ltd.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Teleperformance SE
  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
