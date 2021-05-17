Global Textile Chemicals Market Is Estimated to Account for US$ 32.0 Bn by End of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Textile chemicals are the by-products or chemicals that are formed during the manufacturing process of textiles; these chemicals are usually water-based, solvent-based, oil-based, or both and are released during processing as a result of detergent action, heat setting, chemical reaction, or as a result of detergent backing. Other names for these chemicals are launderable dyes, colorants, monomer precursors, and surfactants. These chemicals come in many forms and some of the most common are copolymers (which are made from polyethylene terephthalate), dyes, surfactants, preservatives, and lubricants. Some of these chemicals are used as solvents, lubricants, or carriers in textile materials while others are used for deodorizers, flame retardants, and solvents. In addition, some types of these chemicals can act as nutrients and growth stimulants in textile materials; they do this by encouraging biological processes such as biogenesis. Other types of chemicals that can act as nutrients and growth stimulants include certain polyphenols (which have strong antioxidant effects), phytoestrogens, and amino acids.

The global textile chemicals market is estimated to account for US$ 32.0 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of textile chemicals in reaction with the manufacturing process is expected to propel the growth of the global textile chemicals market

Textile chemistry is one of the most highly specialized fields since it includes the principles of chemistry at various levels, and the expansion of the textile industry is cultivating these principles more into action. For instance, according to Textile Society of America, around 13,592 textile mills are operating in the US.

An increase in the production of chemical fibers in textile production units worldwide is estimated to augment the growth of the global textile chemicals market

According to Textile World, in 2018, the chemical fiber production in China surpassed 50 million tons, which made up over two-thirds of the global production. The textile exports from the country also reached around 37.6% of the total global exports.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing numbers of textile mills in the world are expected to create significant opportunities in the global textile chemicals market.

The increasing population in the world is requiring larger production of textile and apparel, which is estimated to create great opportunities in the global textile chemicals industry.

Market Trends:

The adoption of various sustainable products in the textile manufacturing process is estimated to create traction for the global textile chemicals market.

In 2018, Croda International introduced a new surfactant, which is 100% bio-based. This is owing to the stringent environmental regulations by governmental and non-governmental bodies all across the world and the commitments towards meeting the sustainability goals. This is making various chemical and textile manufacturers shift their focus on using green chemicals. In the developed nations, the regulations regarding the safety of the environment are followed strictly.

Increase of employees in worldwide textile mills is expected to become a prominent trend in the global textile chemicals market

For instance, according to the U.S. National Council of Textile Organizations, in 2020 around 529,600 workers were employed in the textile industry. The textile industry meds prominent manual labor along with advanced technologies, which is expected to become a prominent trend that is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global textile chemicals market include Omnova Solutions Inc., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Kemira, Evonik, Kiri Industries Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sarex Chemicals, JINTEX Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Tanatext Chemicals, and Kiri Industries Ltd.

In June 2019, Croda International and Microban entered into a commercial agreement so that Microban can offer its odor control and antimicrobial technologies in the Indonesian and Indian markets.

In 2019, Colorfix, a biological dying firm along with Forster Rohner of Switzerland and Arvind of India, introduced a new range of biological dyes for usage in industrial purposes.

Market segmentation:

