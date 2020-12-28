Log in
Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Analysis During 2020-2024 | Research Report From Technavio

12/28/2020
The therapeutic drug monitoring market is poised to grow by USD 998.81 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005216/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the therapeutic drug monitoring market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for personalized medicine.

The therapeutic drug monitoring market analysis includes the product, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Advent of POC tests as one of the prime reasons driving the therapeutic drug monitoring market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The therapeutic drug monitoring market covers the following areas:

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Sizing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Forecast

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Grifols SA
  • Merck KGaA
  • Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Liquid Biopsy Market- The liquid biopsy market is segmented by technology (CTC and ctDNA and exosome and RNA) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Preclinical Animal Behavior Market- The preclinical animal behavior market is segmented by end-user (industrial laboratories and CROs and academic and government research laboratories), application (small animals and large animals), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Hospitals
  • Private laboratories
  • Others

Market Segmentation by Drug Class

  • Market segments
  • Antiepileptics
  • Immunosuppressants
  • Antibiotics
  • Antiarrhythmics
  • Others

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
