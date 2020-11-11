Log in
Global Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

11/11/2020 | 04:21pm EST

The threat detection systems market is expected to grow by USD 68.36 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005548/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing number of terrorist activities is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/threat-detection-systems-market-industry-analysis

Threat Detection Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the US is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from the US. North America and Canada are the key markets for Threat Detection Systems.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Axis Communications AB
  • Chemring Group Plc
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Mirion Technologies Inc.
  • RAE Systems Inc.
  • Safran SA
  • Smiths Group Plc
  • Thales Group
  • and Vectra AI Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Axis Communications AB
  • Chemring Group Plc
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Mirion Technologies Inc.
  • RAE Systems Inc.
  • Safran SA
  • Smiths Group Plc
  • Thales Group
  • Vectra AI Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
