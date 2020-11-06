Global Trampoline Market Analysis 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The trampoline market is expected to grow by USD 691 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing penetration of e-commerce is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities will hamper the market growth.
Trampoline Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
E-commerce has really taken this market by storm. Online stores are helping in easy procurement and tracking of orders for customers. Moreover, advances in the e-commerce industry are offering cost-effective business models for online stores.
Trampoline Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the commercial segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Trampoline Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for Trampoline in North America.
Companies Covered:
-
Jump King
-
JumpSport Inc.
-
Multiplay International Ltd.
-
Plum Products Ltd.
-
Pure Global Brands Inc.
-
Skywalker Holdings LLC
-
Springfree Trampoline Inc.
-
Stamina Products Inc.
-
UpperBounce
-
Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
Preface
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market outlook
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
-
Market segmentation by distribution channel
-
Comparison by distribution channel
-
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
-
Market segmentation by end-user
-
Comparison by end-user
-
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Individual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
-
Advent of smart trampolines
-
Advent of springless trampolines
-
Growing number of trampoline parks
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Jump King
-
JumpSport Inc.
-
Multiplay International Ltd.
-
Plum Products Ltd.
-
Pure Global Brands, Inc.
-
Skywalker Holdings LLC
-
Springfree Trampoline, Inc.
-
Stamina Products, Inc.
-
UpperBounce
-
Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
PART 16: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
