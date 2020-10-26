Log in
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market- Featuring A/S Vestfrost, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., and Eppendorf AG, Among Others | Technavio

10/26/2020 | 10:02am EDT

The ultra-low temperature freezer market is poised to grow by USD 184.57 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005597/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the ultra-low temperature freezer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising investments in life science research.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The ultra-low temperature freezer market analysis includes the end-user segments and geographic landscapes. This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the ultra-low temperature freezer market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Ultra-low Temperature Freezer market covers the following areas:

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market Sizing

Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market Forecast

Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • A/S Vestfrost
  • Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.
  • Eppendorf AG
  • Esco Micro Pte. Ltd
  • Glen Dimplex Group
  • Haier Biomedical
  • Helmer Scientific Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • VWR International LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Biobanks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • A/S Vestfrost
  • Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.
  • Eppendorf AG
  • Esco Micro Pte. Ltd
  • Glen Dimplex Group
  • Haier Biomedical
  • Helmer Scientific Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • VWR International LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

