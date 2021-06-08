Global Upside : Opens New Office in Poland and Announces Plans to Expand in APAC and LATAM

Successful Operations in Europe, South East Asia and LATAM Have Enabled Company Growth

Global Upside – the leading provider of incorporation, global PEO/EOR, accounting, HR, payroll and compliance services in 170+ countries – has announced a new office opening in Warsaw, Poland alongside plans to establish new offices in China, Japan, Colombia and Mexico.

The new office in Warsaw will expand the company’s European presence and will support Clients operating in Eastern Europe. Global Upside also plans to open new offices in China and Japan to supplement several India- and Australia-based offices servicing the APAC region in the next 90 days. LATAM expansion on the horizon includes Colombia- and Mexico-based offices to bolster client service delivery in the region.

Global Upside will have nearly 30 offices spread across 14 countries. The company has opened offices in 5 countries in the last year alone. Global Upside is looking to increase staff by at least 50% across all offices in the coming 12 months.

The company is in its 13th consecutive year of revenue growth, solidifying its position as an industry leader and underscoring the importance of back-office solutions for companies looking to cross borders.

Global Upside’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ragu Bhargava shares, “Over the past 22 years, we have developed strong expertise, operations and local networks across the world. As we continue to experience significant growth, we are investing in our company and our worldwide employee base to support our clients globally and locally. The new Poland office will help us service the Eastern Europe in real time.”

Driving Global Upside’s continued success is the company’s relentless focus on Client satisfaction. Global Upside is a catalyst for companies to scale and accelerate their growth, providing a 360-degree solution to companies as they grow at home and overseas through a mix of professional services and technology.

Today, Global Upside supports Clients in 170+ countries and has pioneered an industry-first Global Human Capital Management (HCM) technology that significantly reduces compliance risks for global employers. Whether companies are making their first venture into international markets or looking to continue the growth of their international enterprise, Global Upside provides options to keep them compliant every step of the way.

Global Upside supports companies throughout the business lifecycle, offering incorporation, PEO/Employer of Record, accounting, HR, payroll, compliance, and M&A services. For over two decades, we have provided integrated expansion solutions in 170+ countries. Whether you are expanding your existing domestic enterprise or making your first venture into international markets, Global Upside’s services simplify your day-to-day operations so you can free up time and resources to focus on growth.

